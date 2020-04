How do you stay in shape during COVID-19 lockdown? Alex McAndrew, pro mountain bike racer and owner of Vermont Mountain Bike Tours and Green Mountain Pro Tune, put together this sweet little snapshot of what his day is like up in the Northeast Kingdom.

Oh, and his one piece of advice? “Make sure your blood maple sugar (BMC) content is 0.5 or higher before attempting.”