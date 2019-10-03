The Start | Bucket List Adventures, pg. 5

The places you will want to see before they die.

News | 10 Spooktacular Races, pg. 7

Celebrate Halloween with one of these costume races and rides.

News | What’s Up Around Vermont, pg. 9

Stratton’s new downhill park and more.

Nutrition | Under Fueled and Over Worked? pg. 13

Why cutting calories isn’t always the answer.

Gear | Origin Stories, pg. 15

Four new pieces of gear with great stories behind them.

Feature | Skiing Antarctica, pg. 16

Extreme skiing legend and Sugarbush fixture John Egan guides the ultimate adventure trip.

Feature | First Tracks in Morocco, pg. 22

What Vermonter Aaron Gould-Kavet found when he set out to ski the Atlas Mountains.

Feature | The Dogs We Love, pg. 29

Meet the winners of our 2019 Adventure Dog Photo Contest.

Reader Athlete | The Mountain Runner, pg. 33

Why you should keep an eye on Heidi Caldwell.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 34

Endgame | Blessings, pg. 42

World-class athlete Karen Newman faces her greatest challenge and finds strength in gratitude.