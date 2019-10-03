Vermont Sports Magazine, October 2019
The Start | Bucket List Adventures, pg. 5
The places you will want to see before they die.
News | 10 Spooktacular Races, pg. 7
Celebrate Halloween with one of these costume races and rides.
News | What’s Up Around Vermont, pg. 9
Stratton’s new downhill park and more.
Nutrition | Under Fueled and Over Worked? pg. 13
Why cutting calories isn’t always the answer.
Four new pieces of gear with great stories behind them.
Feature | Skiing Antarctica, pg. 16
Extreme skiing legend and Sugarbush fixture John Egan guides the ultimate adventure trip.
Feature | First Tracks in Morocco, pg. 22
What Vermonter Aaron Gould-Kavet found when he set out to ski the Atlas Mountains.
Feature | The Dogs We Love, pg. 29
Meet the winners of our 2019 Adventure Dog Photo Contest.
Reader Athlete | The Mountain Runner, pg. 33
Why you should keep an eye on Heidi Caldwell.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 34
World-class athlete Karen Newman faces her greatest challenge and finds strength in gratitude.