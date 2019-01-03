Vermont Sports Magazine, January/February 2019
The Start | Heart and Grit, pg. 5
What sets apart our 2018 Athletes of the Year?
Great Outdoors | News Briefs, pg. 6
New backcountry ski trails and a new backcountry hut; Vermont’s new hiking app and more.
Health | Can Athletes Really Eat Whatever They Want? pg. 13
According to nutritionist Jamie Sheahan, even elite endurance athletes need to watch what they eat. Here’s why.
Winter Reads | 5 Books to Snuggle Up With, pg. 11
This winter, Vermont authors put out some great reads.
Reader Athlete | The Snow Swimmer, pg. 12
For Sandra Dee Owens, ice and snow are no obstacle to open-water swimming in Vermont’s lakes year round.
Gear | The News on Helmets, pg. 14
A new study from the University of Vermont looks at helmets’ effectiveness on the slopes. Here’s what you should know and which ones to look for.
Feature | Skating, Away, pg. 18
Four places where you can discover the magic of open-air skating this winter.
Feature | Going Uphill Fast, pg. 22
Meet the people behind Vermont’s growing skimo racing scene. Plus, the gear to get you started.
Feature | The Athletes of the Year, pg. 28
These 7 Vermonters put in some amazing performances in 2018.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 37
Endgame | This Buck Doesn’t Stop, pg. 42
One man’s plan to make winter trails accessible to all.