Vermont Sports July 2021 Issue
The Start Superhuman Vermonters
Are Vermonters insanely driven or just very, very fast?
7 News Sweeping the Olympic Trials
How Elle Purrier-St. Pierre’s training in Vermont paid off.
8 Health Time for a Gut Check?
If digestive problems are slowing you down you better take a hard look at what you’re eating.
10 Feature The Secret to Superhuman Strength
In her new book, excerpted here, Bolton resident, cartoonist and MacArthur genius grant winner Alison Bechdel dives into an illustrated history of her pursuit of sports and sports fads and what exercise really does for us.
14 Feature Family Camping on Lake George
Loaded with history, the islands on Lake George have ideal campsites for a family of four or a party of twelve.
18 Feature Paddling to the End of the Maine Island Trail
The Maine Island Trail may be the rowdiest, but here are 5 easy weekend trips you can try too.
27 Featured Athlete The Angler
Alexa Tetrault wants to get more women fishing.
30 Calendar
Race & Event Guide
34 Endgame Raft Reading: Your Summer Booklist
Your summer reading list awaits.