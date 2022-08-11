Vermont Sports 2022 August Issue

CONTENTS

6 The Start: Ask the Experts?

The top echelon of a sport can be elitist and cliquey. Not in Vermont.

8 News What’s in a Name?

Why it matters that the oldest ski area in America just took on a new name.

12 News: Vermont’s Tastiest Gravel Rides

Gorgeous routes and gourmet spreads are the norm for Vermont’s gravel bike events.

16 Feature: Running Up!

Vermont’s roster of great trail races is growing as fast as its cadre of elite mountain runners.

20 Feature: The Gear Gurus on the Long Trail

When the staff of Outdoor Gear Exchange set out on the Long Trail for a relay thru-hike, we knew we would have some questions. Here’s the gear they loved and what they learned.

28 Featured Athlete: Making Mountain Biking More InclusiveWhen she started riding, Dionne Heyliger didn’t see a lot of people who looked like her on mountain bikes. She’s hoping that will change.

30 Calendar; Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame: You Can’t Go Home Again.. Or Can You?

Once you’ve lived and worked in the Grand Canyon, how do you go back as a tourist?