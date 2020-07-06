Despite high hopes, extensive work, and careful deliberation, RunVermont announced today that the People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay, won’t take place this fall, as planned. Instead, the 32nd running of the event which was first scheduled for May 24, 2020 then moved to October 25, 2020, will be moved to May 30, 2021 — a year from it’s original date, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Organizer RunVermont noted in its press release announcing the change: “After consultations with state officials, it is clear a large public event with several thousand people will not be possible, even in late October. While saddened to report this news, the RunVermont Board of Directors and staff understand the decision and respect that safety comes first.”

RunVermont has amended their deferral options for registered runners. The new deferral option provides for 100% of a 2020 registration fee being applied to a registration to run in either 2021 or 2022. For relay teams, this credit will be valid only for the Team Captain (i.e. the person who actually registered the team). Anyone who ran the 2020 event as a Virtual Runner will be invited to run in the 2021 or 2022 event, with a full credit applied. Registrants may choose to donate their registration fee as a tax deductible donation to the RunVermont Youth Programs.

Registrants will have until August 23 to select their option. For additional details, registrants are asked to visit the RunVermont website at: www.runvermont.org/vermont-city-marathon-relay/.

RunVermont staff are continuing to work hard to find a path forward that will allow other RunVermont events to occur before the snow flies and will provide updates.