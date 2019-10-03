Everyone thinks their dog is the best looking—of course they do. But, as is true with people, not every dog can look great after a hike or swim.

1. Cooper, Warren, Vt.

Amanda House’s Viszla Cooper is another repeat Adventure Dog Contest winner and earned more than 350 votes in our social media contest for Readers’ Choice awards—just shy of winner Justin Pill’s photo of his two pups (see Best Buddy Shot). “Cooper loves being outside with his people. He enjoys exploring new trails, biking, skiing, swimming, and lounging in the river,” writes House.

2. Buck, Bennington, Vt.

Trey Dobson’s Buck, a five-year-old yellow Lab, is the ultimate trail running partner. He’ll tackle a 25-mile run on the Long Trail and loves skinning up Prospect Mountain and Dutch Hill to race Trey to the bottom.

3: Ruby, Ludlow, Vt.

Ruby, Stephanie Firstbrook’s Sharpei/Lab/Hound mix, has made the cover of Vermont Sports in previous contests. “Ruby loves anything outdoors-related,” writes Firstbrook. “She’s always excited to go on a hiking, kayaking or winter romping adventure. We call her a ‘percher:’ Give her a high piece of land and she will plop down to watch the world go by for hours and hours.”

4. Cali, Colchester, Vt.

Cali is an 11.5 year old Golden Retriever and her owner, Emily Sanders-DeMott writes:

“She is my best bud and knows exactly how to make me smile when I am sad. I couldn’t ask for a better dog or companion. Our favorite hike is Stowe Pinnacle during peak foliage. I get nervous, but she bounds up it.”

5: Riley Roo, Burlington

Phil Jones captured this image of his Golden Doodle, Riley Roo at the Mad River Glen Green and Gold Festival and Riley looks the picture of fall!

Featured Photo Caption: Cooper the Viszla goes for a swim. Photo by Amanda House.