13 Great Gifts from Vermont — Local Finds You’ll Love

Sure, you can give someone a bottle of maple syrup or cheese board but there are many more useful gifts from Vermont, especially if you’re thinking of an athlete. The Green Mountains are continually spawning innovative new brands and attracting new outdoor gear companies. Companies such as Burton Snowboards and Renoun have reimagined boards and skis. Darn Tough Vermont and Skida jumped into the crowded hat and sock market and thrived because their products are just that different and that good. In the last few years, new brands such as Hootie Hoo, a line of skiwear for children, Thuja custom hoodies and Bivo water bottles have emerged here. You can find some of these products at local retailers or you can buy direct. Your dollars not only stay in state but you’re helping local companies that give back to our trails.

1. Thuja Custom Burrow Hoodie This is the perfect all-around mid-layer. Constructed with Polartec© Power Grid™ fleece, it is moisture-wicking, and warm, yet breathable and lightweight and made from 93% recycled Polyester. The Burrow Hoodie ($120) is custom-made here in Williston, Vt. Mix and match colors for the body and choose from a variety of original patterns for the pocket. There are thousands of possible combinations, so yours can be completely unique. ThujaVT.com

2. Queen City Footwear House Shoes The ultimate house shoes are made in Vermont from full grain bison leather, with a merino wool footbed on the inside and suede leather sole. Available on the Queen City Footwear website for $150, or $200 if you add the optional rubber sole. queencityfootwear.com

3. Vermont Gloves

The raddest leather ski gloves this side of the Himalaya are hand-stitched in Randolph, Vermont. Made of 100% goat leather and waxed canvas, these leather ski gloves are perfect for riding the lifts or backcountry skinning up secret glades. The versatile Vermont Glove ski gloves ($150) come with a removable merino wool liner to keep your digits extra toasty. You can run the leather glove shell while climbing, lay in the wool for the downhill, or even pack an extra pair of liners for the long haul to swap out the sweaties for the freshies. Vermontglove.com

4. Sloggn Ski Slips

Keeping road grime, grit, salt, and water off your skis has never been easier thanks to Sloggn Ski Slips. Designed by the Burlington-based Sloggn, these heavy-duty, 4 ml. Pack-Tuff™ bags ($17.50 for a pack of four) fit any length of skis, so even long trips in messy conditions can be a breeze. Use them for seasonal storage or to securely hold your skis in a hitch or roof rack. Plus, they’re reusable and easily repairable with duct tape if they tear. Ready to hit the slopes? Slip on the Sloggn Ski Slips! Sloggn.com

5. Darn Tough Function 5

One of Darn Tough’s most tech-heavy snow socks, the new Function 5, ($33) was re-engineered at their Northfield headquarters to provide maximum comfort and warmth for skiers and riders. Made from midweight merino wool, these ultra-smooth socks make all the difference if you head back out after lunch. Terry cushioning in the shin and the ‘X’ on top of the foot provide warmth while added heel durability protects you run after run. darntoughvt.com

6. BAIST Glove System

From southern Vermont comes a revolutionary way to keep your hands warm and dry during any winter sport. This system allows you to customize your gloves for the specific needs of your activity, whether you’re skiing, snowboarding, or just spending time outdoors in the cold. The Baist Glove System includes a base layer glove and a variety of interchangeable outer layers that can be easily attached or removed depending on the weather conditions. The base layer glove is made with moisture-wicking materials to keep your hands dry and comfortable, and the outer layers are designed with waterproof and windproof materials to protect against the elements. The Baist Glove System ($99-$169) offers a range of benefits, including increased warmth, versatility, and convenience. With the ability to mix and match outer layers, you can easily adjust your gloves to suit the weather and your preferences. Baistgloves.com

7. Hootie Hoo Tiptop 3L Jacket

Hootie Hoo is a woman-owned company based in Chittenden County that provides top-tier technical apparel for children. The company believes that many of life’s most valuable lessons and habits are cultivated through outdoor experiences. The passion lies in creating high-quality gear designed to empower children to “Outplay The Elements.” The Kids Tiptop Jacket ($190) features 100% recycled polyester 3-layer fabric with a 20,000 MM waterproof rating. It provides kids maximum versatility for exploring the outdoors year-round. Hootiehoo.com

8. Renoun Endurance 88

The Endurance 88 is the all-mountain ski of choice, designed by a Vermonter for Vermonters. With a redesigned camber profile for 2024, the 88 is more versatile than ever while still having incredible grip and edge hold that has set it apart from the beginning. Engineered with Renoun’s proprietary VibeStop™ Technology, it’s no wonder Renoun, based in Chittenden County, has continued to grow year after year renoun.com

9. Paradis Sport Seamless Bikini

The Paradis Sport Seamless Bikini is designed to wick moisture, dry fast, prevent chafing and riding up, and move with you with 4-way stretch. It’s made with super-soft nylon yarn that is made in the USA and BPA-free, using high quality construction that is built to last. Seamless design means you don’t have to worry about chafing or annoying tags. With a stay-in-place promise, you’ll never know they’re there–so you can focus on edging, not wedgies. Proudly made in the USA. The bikinis are $28 each or 5-pack for $119. paradissport.com

10. Bivo Trio Water Bottle

Bivo is a performance product company, and their first offerings are sophisticated metal water bottles designed for cyclists and Nordic skiers. Bivo is based in Richmond, VT and was founded by a former cross-country ski racer at the University of Vermont. The Bivo Trio is an insulated stainless-steel bottle that fits in universal bike cages, has a patented technology that allows for a high flow rate (pours faster than you can squeeze plastic) and pulls apart for easy cleaning. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe. The perfect gift for the cyclist in your life. You can find the Bivo Trio ($49) in local shops as well as on the website, drinkbivo.com.

11. Skida Chateau Hat

The Chateau Pom ($44) is crafted in a performance knit engineered to maintain warmth and adorned with a faux-fur pom pom on top. The Chateau Collection was conceived from a longing for elevated performance accessories suitable for chilly urban streets and mountain towns. Founded by Corinne Prevot, a Vermont ski racer from the Northeast Kingdom, Skida is based in Burlington and their hats are, as always, made in the USA. Stop by the Pine Street shop. Skida.com



12. Gordini Windward Gloves

Ready for your day on the slopes, the Windward gloves ($119.99) from Gordini of Essex Junction feature superior flexibility, warmth, and weather protection. The exterior of the Windward is made with a bluesign®-approved shell, water-resistant CLUTCH® synthetic leather palm, fingers and trim, while the interior features a Gore-Tex insert, THINDOWN® plus Sorona® insulation fabric, moisture wicking lining and gauntlet cuff. Available in men’s and women’s sizes. Gordini.com

13. Burton Step On® Grom Snowboard Bindings

Independence is a powerful learning tool. Designed in collaboration with Burton employees and their kids—many of whom work at the Burlington headquarters—the kids’ Burton Step On® Grom Snowboard Bindings ($349) make it a cinch for even the smallest riders to achieve snowboarding independence. Built specifically for kids, there are release levers at the toe and heel for added ease of use. Like the name says, it’s a step on and ride scenario. Burton.com

