Vermont Sports Magazine, June 2018

The Start | The New Shops on the Block, pg. 5

These outdoor retailers are thriving in Vermont.

Great Outdoors | The Dope on Mt. Washington, pg. 6

The iconic race has a new twist this year. Plus, 14 more epic mountain runs.

News | Briefs, pg. 10

New huts and campsites on canoe trails, a Guinness World Record, grants for recreation and a Colchester Causeway update.

Health | How Well Does Your Body Function? pg. 13

Take this test to identify where your imbalances are.

Gear | Summer Innovations, pg. 17

These four pieces of gear are changing their games.

Feature | Rolling Through Quebec, pg. 18

A four-day, 200-kilometer, inn-to-inn ride on this gorgeous rail trail.

Featured Athlete| The Next Cyclocross Racer, pg. 22

At just 18, this kid is already world-class.

Featured Athlete | The New (Catamount) Trail Blazer, pg. 22

Meet Matt Williams, the new head of the Catamount Trail Association.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 28

Endgame | The Encounter, pg. 34

What do you see when you see a bobcat? And what does it see?