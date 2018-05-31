Vermont Sports Magazine, June 2018
The Start | The New Shops on the Block, pg. 5
These outdoor retailers are thriving in Vermont.
Great Outdoors | The Dope on Mt. Washington, pg. 6
The iconic race has a new twist this year. Plus, 14 more epic mountain runs.
New huts and campsites on canoe trails, a Guinness World Record, grants for recreation and a Colchester Causeway update.
Health | How Well Does Your Body Function? pg. 13
Take this test to identify where your imbalances are.
Gear | Summer Innovations, pg. 17
These four pieces of gear are changing their games.
Feature | Rolling Through Quebec, pg. 18
A four-day, 200-kilometer, inn-to-inn ride on this gorgeous rail trail.
Featured Athlete| The Next Cyclocross Racer, pg. 22
At just 18, this kid is already world-class.
Featured Athlete | The New (Catamount) Trail Blazer, pg. 22
Meet Matt Williams, the new head of the Catamount Trail Association.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 28
Endgame | The Encounter, pg. 34
What do you see when you see a bobcat? And what does it see?