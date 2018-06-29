JORDAN MAXHAM

Age: 27 Hometown: Barre

Lives In: Los Angeles

Sponsored By: Mystery Skateboards, Mountain Dew, Talent Skatepark, Fourstar, Royal, Nixon, Lakai, Raw Rolling Papers, Quintin, Active, Skate Sauce Favorite Skate Spots: Travis Mercy Memorial Skatepark (Barre), Talent Skatepark, Burlington hills, Andy A-Dog Williams Memorial Skate Park

Jordan Maxham might be one of the few skaters to come from Barre, but he’s made it bigtime. He turned pro after landing a six-minute part in Warco Skateboard’s 2016 Sun Machine video, where he rockets over fences, off rails and roofs, down stairs, across hospital signs, guard rails and stair railings—all with flip kicks and stomping the landings. His part in Mountain Dew’s SuperSnake video only made his name bigger. Watching, it’s hard to come to terms with the fact that Maxham didn’t come out of the womb with a board attached to his feet.

What was it like growing up in Barre as a skater?

The skate scene was pretty much non-existent. I had like four or five kids that I grew up skating with all the time, and that was pretty much it. When I was 10, they built a skate park behind my school, the Travis Mercy Memorial Skate Park, and that was where I skated.

So then how did you get to be so good? Where did you go?

In the winter, there’s only one skate park, and that’s Talent. I would just beg my mom to drive the 45 minutes every day. Hannah Deene and Dave Woods are like my second parents.

What was your best moment in skating?

To be a professional skateboarder, that’s the biggest accomplishment. That was the dream, ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be pro. So to see my name on the bottom of the skateboard —once you’ve accomplished that, you’ve made your dream come true. No one can take that away from you.