The Dogs We Love: 2017 Adventure Dog Contest Winners
Each year, we ask you about your best friends. No, not your significant other, but your best friend—yeah, that furry one. More than 66 percent of Vermont Sports readers own dogs, and judging from the overwhelming number of photos and stories we received this year, you take them everywhere with you, on any adventure.
After culling the entries to the top 10 in each category, we asked our Facebook fans to help us select a Readers’ Choice winner by popular vote. Then, we also selected winners based on the quality of photo and stories in four categories: Adventure, Face Shots, Action and Best Stories and three Runners Up. We did not receive enough quality videos to hand out a video category this year—but start shooting now for next year’s contest.
Winners will receive prizes from Ruffwear Performance Dog Gear and Burlington’s Pet Food Warehouse. To see more of the finalists and learn how to enter next year, visit vtsports.com/adventuredogs2017/.
PRIZES INCLUDE:
For the first-place winners, from Ruffwear: The Quencher bowl, Highlands Pad portable bed and Front Range Leash
Reader’s choice winners receive a $50 gift certificate to Pet Food Warehouse.