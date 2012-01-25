2012 Black Diamond of Excellence Awards–Making it Happen

Outdoors Nonprofit With the Most Public Benefit

Green Mountain Club

Best Race Organizer

Heart of Vermont

Best Timing Company

Granite State Race Services

Best Relay Running Race

100 on 100

Best Ultra Running Race (>26.2 miles)

100 on 100

Best Running Race—Marathon or Half-Marathon

KeyBank Vermont City Marathon

Best Triathlon/Duathlon

Dynamic Duathlon, Hinesburg

Best Running Race—5 or 10K

Downtown 10K, Burlington

Best Swimming Race

Kingdom Swim, Newport

Best Nordic Race or Tour

Craftsbury Marathon

Best Road Biking Race or Tour

Green Mountain Stage Race

Best Mountain Biking Race

Vermont 50, Ascutney

Best Century Ride

Onion River Century

Best Backcountry/Tele/AT Ski Event

Camel’s Hump Challenge

Best Whitewater Event

West River Festival

Best Snowshoe Event

Tie: Northern Vermont Snowshoe Challenge and Tubbs’ Romp to Stomp

Best Trail Running Event

Catamount Trail Series

Race with the Best Prizes

Race to the Top of Vermont

Race with the Best Crowd

Vermont City Marathon

Best Personal Trainer

Skye Nacel, Mocean 365

Best Physical Therapist (Or Group)

Green Mountain Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine

Best Orthopedist (Or Group)

Fletcher Allen Health Care

Vermont Outdoors Person of the Year

Patrick Kell, Vermont Mountain Bike Association

<<On the Ground

>>Home