2012 Black Diamond of Excellence Awards–Making it Happen
Outdoors Nonprofit With the Most Public Benefit
Green Mountain Club
Best Race Organizer
Heart of Vermont
Best Timing Company
Granite State Race Services
Best Relay Running Race
100 on 100
Best Ultra Running Race (>26.2 miles)
100 on 100
Best Running Race—Marathon or Half-Marathon
KeyBank Vermont City Marathon
Best Triathlon/Duathlon
Dynamic Duathlon, Hinesburg
Best Running Race—5 or 10K
Downtown 10K, Burlington
Best Swimming Race
Kingdom Swim, Newport
Best Nordic Race or Tour
Craftsbury Marathon
Best Road Biking Race or Tour
Green Mountain Stage Race
Best Mountain Biking Race
Vermont 50, Ascutney
Best Century Ride
Onion River Century
Best Backcountry/Tele/AT Ski Event
Camel’s Hump Challenge
Best Whitewater Event
West River Festival
Best Snowshoe Event
Tie: Northern Vermont Snowshoe Challenge and Tubbs’ Romp to Stomp
Best Trail Running Event
Catamount Trail Series
Race with the Best Prizes
Race to the Top of Vermont
Race with the Best Crowd
Vermont City Marathon
Best Personal Trainer
Skye Nacel, Mocean 365
Best Physical Therapist (Or Group)
Green Mountain Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Best Orthopedist (Or Group)
Fletcher Allen Health Care
Vermont Outdoors Person of the Year
Patrick Kell, Vermont Mountain Bike Association
