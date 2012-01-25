BDEA 2012 

2012 Black Diamond of Excellence Awards–Making it Happen

Outdoors Nonprofit With the Most Public Benefit
Green Mountain Club

Best Race Organizer
Heart of Vermont

Best Timing Company
Granite State Race Services

Best Relay Running Race
100 on 100

Best Ultra Running Race (>26.2 miles)
100 on 100

Best Running Race—Marathon or Half-Marathon
KeyBank Vermont City Marathon

Best Triathlon/Duathlon
Dynamic Duathlon, Hinesburg

Best Running Race—5 or 10K
Downtown 10K, Burlington

Best Swimming Race
Kingdom Swim, Newport

Best Nordic Race or Tour
Craftsbury Marathon

Best Road Biking Race or Tour
Green Mountain Stage Race

Best Mountain Biking Race
Vermont 50, Ascutney

Best Century Ride
Onion River Century

Best Backcountry/Tele/AT Ski Event
Camel’s Hump Challenge

Best Whitewater Event
West River Festival

Best Snowshoe Event
Tie: Northern Vermont Snowshoe Challenge and Tubbs’ Romp to Stomp

Best Trail Running Event
Catamount Trail Series

Race with the Best Prizes
Race to the Top of Vermont

Race with the Best Crowd
Vermont City Marathon

Best Personal Trainer
Skye Nacel, Mocean 365

Best Physical Therapist (Or Group)
Green Mountain Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine

Best Orthopedist (Or Group)
Fletcher Allen Health Care

Vermont Outdoors Person of the Year
Patrick Kell, Vermont Mountain Bike Association

