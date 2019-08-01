From epic paddleboard races to hike-a-thons and wild gravel rides, there are plenty of fun events happening across Vermont this weekend. Here are a few of our favorites.

2-3 | Stand Up for the Lake, Burlington

Paddle your SUP in the 6-mile elite race, the three-mile race, or the kids’ fun race, all in Burlington Harbor. After party at the Spot on the Dock.

3 | Long Trail Day, Statewide

Hike segments of the Long Trail by yourself or with a group to complete the 272-mile trail in one day and raise funds for the Green Mountain Club’s trail and stewardship work.

3 | Mt. Ascutney Bicycle Hillclimb, Windsor

Held annually from 1999 to 2014, this event is back with a paved 3.7-mile course with an average 12 percent grade. Part of BUMPS hill climb championship series.

3 | Tour de Slate, Middletown Springs

Try a 100K metric century road ride, a 36-mile, 23-mile or an 8-mile ride on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail, all through the beautiful Slate Valley.

3 | 10th Annual NENSA’s App Gap Challenge Rollerski Race, Fayston

Competitors race on rollerskis up Appalachian Gap, with a transition from skate to classic at the halfway point in the Mad River Glen parking lot. In the past, the race has drawn Olympians and U.S. Ski Team members, along with some stiff local competition.

For 2019, organizers have added a touring division, where rollerskiers can climb the gap at their own pace before the race begins. It’s a great opportunity to test yourself (and your fitness) against one of the toughest climbs in Vermont.

After the races (7K for men and 5K for women), enjoy a barbecue lunch and beer at Mad River Glen with an awards ceremony and live music by Sabouyouma!!

4 | Rooted Vermont, Richmond

Ride 85 or 45 miles on gravel at this event organized by former World Tour pro racer and “King of Gravel” Ted King in this inaugural gravel event in Richmond.