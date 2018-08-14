This weekend, there are a lot of great summertime events in Vermont and New England. Don’t miss these 5.

August 16-19 | The Vermont Challange, Stratton

Cyclists hit the road for four days of riding through central and southern Vermont. This year, Sunday’s ride will culminate at the summit of Mt. Equinox. You can sign up for all four days or for individual events. Saturday’s century ride is always a fun option.

August 18 | 100 on 100 Relay, Stowe

Teams of runners complete a 100-mile relay running race on Vermont Route 10o from the Trapp Family Lodge to Okemo Resort in this annual classic race.

August 18 | 46th Annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb

This annual event features a 7.6-mile-long course with some of the most epic scenery in the East. Cyclists climb a 12-percent grade for most of the road, which eventually reaches a whopping 22-percent grade. The reward? A view from the top of New England’s highest peak.

August 18 | Deerfield Dirt Road Randonnee or D2R2, Franklin Co., Mass.

This unmarked dirt road ride offers 180K, 160K, 115K and 100K courses. There will also be a 40-mile Green River Tour, a 12-mile family ride and a 125K (ish) mystery ride. No signs, no markers, no problem. Bring your GPS for this one; navigating is half the fun.

August 18 | Basin Harbor Mini Triathlon, Vergennes

This sprint triathlon features a 500-yard swim in Lake Champlain, a 12.2-mile bike ride and a 5K run around Basin Harbor Resort. Teams of 2 or 3 participants are welcome, as are individual contestants. You’d be hard pressed to find more beautiful scenery.