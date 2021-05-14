Vermont Sports May 2021 Issue
The Start: When Trail Builders Go Rogue
Vermont cracks down on illegal trail cutting.
6 News: 60 Years of Running the Rockpile
A Vermonter defends her title in one of the most legendary races in the U.S. this June.
10 Health: Rehydrating with Beer: Good or Bad Idea?
Beer just seems like the perfect post-race drink. Is it?
13 Your Race: Inspired to Run:
After a year of solo challenges, this was the ultimate motivator.
16 Feature 5 Trout Ponds to Trek To
If you like to fish and hike and camp, spend a weekend trekking to these magical ponds.
22 Feature: Rethinking Backpacks:
For 2021, backpacks have been redesigned with a focus on fitting different body types.
24 Feature: The Best New Backpacks
6 Great new backpacks for the long haul.
26 Feature: Vermont’s Pack Men
They couldn’t find the perfect bags for backpacking, bikepacking or fishing. So these Vermonters started making their own.
28 Featured Athlete: The High School Phenom
Skier, runner and high-school phenom, Ava Thurston is someone to watch.
39 Calendar Race & Event Guide
Mud season may close the trails but it can also open your mind.