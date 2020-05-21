Vermont Sports Magazine, May/June 2020
What will this summer look like?
Here’s what’s happening with events around the state.
9 Speak Up Solidarity Is the Path
Here’s what we need to do if we want to preserve our trails.
This summer, buy something cool from these brands that gave back
12 Nutrition How Much Meat Should We Eat?
New studies are turning old nutrition truths on their head.
In an era of social distancing, can social running still go on? These run clubs have some answers.
How two Vermonters refit a van, and made a plan to cover 27 states. Then this happened.
22 Feature: DIY: How to Build the Van of Your Dreams
How two Vermonters refit this sweet ride into a home.
26 Featured Athlete The Ultra ER Doc
Weekdays he runs a Vermont hospital, weeekends he runs ultras.
28 Featured Athlete The Beauty Queen Spartan Racer
Both Spartan Races and beauty pageants helped this woman heal from a traumatic experience.
29 Calendar Race & Event Guide
34 Endgame Are You Cool With Insects?
Ready to face the buzzzing crowd?