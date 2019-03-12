Vermont Sports Magazine, March-April 2019
The Start | 10 Reasons to Love Mud Season, pg. 5
And what’s new to love.
Great Outdoors | What the New Land Conservation Act Means, pg. 7
Plus, record snow depth, new Vermont land conserved, free snowshoes for all.
Health | Fat, Fuel and the Keto Diet, pg. 11
Does cutting out carbs make sense for athletes?
Feature | 2019 Black Diamond Awards, pg. 12
Readers name the best in Vermont.
Gear | Gimmicks or Great? pg. 17
Odd new products for spring.
Feature | For the Love of Mud, Snow and Gears, pg. 22
Vermont’s most popular bike race happens in April.
Feature | The Mountain Warriors, pg. 25
Why Vermont is turning out the toughest outdoor badasses in the armed forces.
Featured Athletes | The Jack Jump Champ Returns, pg. 33
The winningest jack jumper.
Featured Athletes | The Sled Hockey All-Stars, pg. 35
These fathers and sons are a winning team.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 37
Endgame | Gravel Redemption, pg. 42
Heidi Myers’ hardest race.