Vermont Sports Magazine, June 2019
The Start | A Staycation, for the Win, pg. 5
How to win a free tent, free camping and win summer.
Speak Up | The Business of Recreation, pg. 7
If you want to build an outdoor economy in Vermont, start with the trails, says Tom Stuessy.
Great Outdoors | Your Century Ride Bucket List, pg. 9
The best road rides across the state, plus the latest in outdoor news.
Feature | Go Faster and Farther, pg. 13
With fastpacking, you can fit a week’s adventure into a weekend. Here’s how.
Reader Athlete | The Warrior, pg. 17
Meet the Vermont veteran who tackled the Guinness World Record for burpees.
Nutrition | Truth? Or Consequence?, pg. 19
An expert busts a few common myths about fueling for athletes.
Feature | Finding Flow, pg. 21
Tap into the magic of Kingdom Trails and see what’s new in the Northeast Kingdom.
Feature | Is an E-Bike for You?, pg. 26
With new rebates and technology that keeps getting better, here’s why you should think seriously about an e-bike. Plus, our DIY Conversion Guide.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 31
Endgame | Looking Inside the Labyrinth, pg. 42
Not all who wander are lost. By Leath Tonino