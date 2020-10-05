Vermont Sports Magazine 2020 Sept/Oct. Issue
5 The Start
Thanks to private landowners and volunteers, Vermont’s trail systems keep growing.
6 News
Tired of the same old trails? Here are new ones to check out.
8 News
Vermont’s climbing scene is blowing up. Here’s where to get in on the action.
10 Feature
Epic to Easy: 12 Favorite Foliage Hikes
Meet two extreme hikers and see what they recommend for the best foliage hikes in Vermont.
17 Feature
Soon you will be able to ride from St. Johnsbury to Swanton on rail trail. Here’s a preview of what’s to come.
20 Feature
Meet the pups that won our hearts and read the stories behind their adventures.
26 Featured Athlete
The Woman Who Changed Mountain Bike Racing
See why Georgia Gould moved to East Burke.
28 Featured Athlete
Roger Bombardier was a good cyclist. Then he became “Roxy.”
11 Gear
These pieces of gear deliver!
30 Calendar
Race & Event Guide
34 Endgame
It’s a Perfect Fall Day. Whaddya Do? Vermont has a huge number of options for fun. Too many?