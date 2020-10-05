<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5 The Start



Ride With Gratitude

Thanks to private landowners and volunteers, Vermont’s trail systems keep growing.

6 News

Fresh Dirt

Tired of the same old trails? Here are new ones to check out.

8 News

Where to Climb Now?

Vermont’s climbing scene is blowing up. Here’s where to get in on the action.

10 Feature

Epic to Easy: 12 Favorite Foliage Hikes

Meet two extreme hikers and see what they recommend for the best foliage hikes in Vermont.

17 Feature

93 Miles of Rail Trail

Soon you will be able to ride from St. Johnsbury to Swanton on rail trail. Here’s a preview of what’s to come.

20 Feature



2020 Adventure Dog Contest

Meet the pups that won our hearts and read the stories behind their adventures.

26 Featured Athlete

The Woman Who Changed Mountain Bike Racing

See why Georgia Gould moved to East Burke.

28 Featured Athlete

The Importance of Being Roxy

Roger Bombardier was a good cyclist. Then he became “Roxy.”

11 Gear

Clean, Warm, Dry and Cozy

These pieces of gear deliver!

30 Calendar

Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame

It’s a Perfect Fall Day. Whaddya Do? Vermont has a huge number of options for fun. Too many?