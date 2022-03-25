Vermont Sports 2022 March/April Issue
The Start
Aspiring, Not Inspiring
How to combat ableism.
6 News
Earth Day Reckoning
There are some sobering stats from the last 12 months of
climate data in Vermont.
9 Trails
Four Trails Everyone Can Love
Mud season is here, but these
historic trails are open to everyone.
12 Feature
The Mountains Aren’t Risky…
It’s humans’ tolerance for risk that lead to avalanches. Plus, new avy education online courses and observation sites.
30 Calendar
Race & Event Guide
34 Endgame
The Touchstone
What returning to places like Camel’s Hump can mean.
15 Special Section: Access/Ability
A Tribute to Adaptive Athletes:
16 Vasu Sojitra Scaling the Biggest Mountains.
19 Spencer Wood, Killington’s Paralympian.
20 Murphy’s Annex, Building Access with Vermont Adaptive.
22 Misha Pemble-Belkin, A New Mission.
25 Martha Steele, Recovering Grace.
26 Jamie Heath, Back to the Butterfly.
27 Greg Durso, Blazing Trails.
29 RAD Innovations, Making Everyone Mobile.