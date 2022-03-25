Current Issue Featured+ 

Vermont Sports 2022 March/April Issue

Lisa Lynn 591 Views 0 Comment , ,

The Start

Aspiring, Not Inspiring 

How to combat ableism. 

6 News

Earth Day Reckoning

There are some sobering stats from the last 12 months of 

climate data in Vermont. 

9 Trails


Four Trails Everyone Can Love

Mud season is here, but these 

historic trails are open to everyone. 

12 Feature

The Mountains Aren’t Risky…

It’s humans’ tolerance for risk that lead to avalanches. Plus, new avy education online courses and observation sites. 

30 Calendar 

Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame

The Touchstone

What returning to places like Camel’s Hump can mean.

 

15 Special Section: Access/Ability 

A Tribute to Adaptive Athletes:

16 Vasu Sojitra Scaling the Biggest Mountains.  

19 Spencer Wood, Killington’s Paralympian. 

20  Murphy’s Annex, Building Access with Vermont Adaptive. 

22 Misha Pemble-Belkin, A New Mission.  

25 Martha Steele, Recovering Grace.  

26 Jamie Heath, Back to the Butterfly. 

27 Greg Durso, Blazing Trails. 

29 RAD Innovations, Making Everyone Mobile.  

You May Also Like

Standing lunge

Yoga Cross-Training for Skiers

Sophia Light Barsalow 0

Get strong: climb indoors

Evan Johnson 0

Nordic racing: Get the most out of your mass start

Vermont Sports 0

Leave a comment