Vermont Sports 2022 March/April Issue

The Start



Aspiring, Not Inspiring

How to combat ableism.

6 News

Earth Day Reckoning

There are some sobering stats from the last 12 months of

climate data in Vermont.

9 Trails



Four Trails Everyone Can Love

Mud season is here, but these

historic trails are open to everyone.

12 Feature

The Mountains Aren’t Risky…

It’s humans’ tolerance for risk that lead to avalanches. Plus, new avy education online courses and observation sites.

30 Calendar

Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame

The Touchstone

What returning to places like Camel’s Hump can mean.

15 Special Section: Access/Ability

A Tribute to Adaptive Athletes:

16 Vasu Sojitra Scaling the Biggest Mountains.

19 Spencer Wood, Killington’s Paralympian.

20 Murphy’s Annex, Building Access with Vermont Adaptive.

22 Misha Pemble-Belkin, A New Mission.

25 Martha Steele, Recovering Grace.

26 Jamie Heath, Back to the Butterfly.

27 Greg Durso, Blazing Trails.

29 RAD Innovations, Making Everyone Mobile.