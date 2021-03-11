Vermont Sports 2021 March/April Issue is Live

5 The Start A Lesson in Living

We lost two great outdoorsmen. But here’s what we learned

7 News The New Fishing Regulations

A new season, and new rules.

8 Health Are Athletes More Prone to Eating Disorders?

New research has some startling findings.

10 Feature The New E-Bikes

With new models, greater efficiency and the hope for even better rebates, e-bikes are the bike to order this season.

14 Feature 5 Classic Ski Tours

David Goodman, author of Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast, shares his 5 favorite spring tours.

18 Feature Skiin’ Ian’s Final Run

Ian Forgays charged hard as a skier until an avalanche on Mt. Washington took him out.

22 Feature Fat Bikes, Island Hops and Overnights

For a close-to-home adventure, four friends packed up their fat bikes, headed out the Causeway and steered for this hidden island campsite.



27 Featured Athlete The Explorer

Artist Rob Mullen has explored the Arctic by canoe and painted some of his close calls with the wildlife he’s encountered.30 Calendar Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame Moved by the Weather by Leath Tonino