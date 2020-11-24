Find A Hidden Coaster And You Can Win $

Join The Treasure Hunt and Win

Play outside someplace new this winter and you can both win prizes and support local outdoor businesses and organizations.

As part of the New Basecamps guide produced by the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA) in partnership with Vermont Sports a treasure hunt will be held in each region between November 30 – January 31, 2020.

What Do I Win?

VOBA log coasters worth $65 in goods or services will be hidden in easily accessible and weather-protected locations. Lucky adventurers who find one can redeem the object at one of the listed businesses or donate to one of the featured organizations from the guide.

Want hints on the locations? Follow VOBA on Facebook!

Where Will the Coasters Be Hidden?

Vermont’s “outdoor recreation-friendly” communities are exemplifying the story of how the outdoors can drive community health and thriving economies.

Thanks to a state Restart marketing grant, VOBA teamed up with Vermont Sports to profile nine communities that received $300,000 in state grants from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative to leverage outdoor recreation assets.

Check out the profiles in the 30th anniversary November/December 2020 issue of Vermont Sports for winter recreation activities and local businesses in the Vermont outdoor hubs of Newport, Island Pond/Brighton, Craftsbury, St Albans, Montpelier, Randolph, Poultney, Springfield, Rockingham, and Bellows Falls.

What Happens if I find a Hidden Log Coaster?

Time to gear up, find a holiday gift or make a donation!

Redeem the found coaster for $65 in value at one of the businesses listed below (see VOBA for updates) or make a donation in the amount of $65 to one of the featured organizations. See instructions and happy shopping!

Newport: The Great Outdoors, Wright’s Sport Shop, Pick and Shovel

Brighton/Island Pond: Simon the Tanner, Gervais Ace Hardware, The Hearth and Home Country Store

Craftsbury: Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Craftsbury General Store, Highland Lodge

St Albans: Back Country Sports, Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel, Hard’ack Recreation Area

Montpelier: Onion River Outdoors, ROAM, Slopestyle Ski & Ride

Randolph: The Gear House, Vermont Glove, Rochester/Randolph Area Sports Trail Alliance

Poultney: Analog Bike Shop, Mart’s Sporting Goods, Slate Valley Trails

Springfield/Rockingham/Bellows Falls: West Hill Shop/Caldwell Sport, Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center, Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association

How it Works:

After you find a coaster (congratulations!) complete this brief form with your contact information, where you plan to redeem the $65 in value, and approximate date of redemption. You’ll receive a confirmation email and we’ll let the business/organization know your plans.

THE NEW BASECAMPS

Reminder of COVID-19 precautions:

The pandemic has created limitations for recreating in the outdoors with others or shopping in person. Use the guide to find a local, quiet outdoor space where you can get outdoors safely with your family. If you find the hidden object, check the webpage of the business before you stop by for the latest customer safety precautions.

Thanks for enjoying the outdoors and supporting businesses in Vermont!