29 | Miles for Migraine Run, South Burlington

This 2-mile walk and 5K and 10K runs at Veterans Memorial Park is a Fundraiser for Migraine & Headache Awareness, Treatment & Research and will take place Saturday, September 29, 2018. All donations from this event will benefit the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Headache Clinic to support the headache fellowship program & research.

29 | Vermont Craft Beer Half Marathon, St. Albans

The Vermont Craft Beer Half Marathon will begin at 9 a.m. on September 29, 2018 on Main Street in St. Albans, Vt. in the middle of Taylor Park. The route features historic downtown St. Albans and ventures out onto the Mississquoi Valley Rail Trail.

Don’t miss the post-race Harvest Festival and Craft Beer Tasting starting at 10:30 a.m. in Taylor Park. There will be farmers market vendors, live music from Chris and Erica and beer from Vermont Craft Brewers until 3 p.m.

29 | Hungry Lion Bike Tour, Deerfield Valley

The Whitingham Lions Club sponsors a series of scenic fall foliage road rides ranging in distance from five to 75 miles over terrain that ranges from challenging hills to riverside lanes and rolling countryside through picturesque villages. New for this year is a 25-mile gravel grinder. All rides are fully-supported with rest stops for food, water and healthy snacks. Don’t miss the barbecue and band at the finish. Rides start and finish at the Town Hill in Whitingham, Vt.

30 | Vermont 50, Mount Ascutney

This race benefits Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and includes a 50-mile mountain bike race, a 50-mile ultra run, a team relay and a kids fun run.

30 | Fly to Pie Kingdom Marathon, Burke

Run, hike or bike this epic northeast kingdom route. Choose between 26.2-mile, 17-mile, 13.5-mile or 10K distances and don’t miss the party at Parker Pie, where runners can eat all of the pizza they want to. There will also be a cash bar with Hill Farmstead and other local brews on tap and music by Beg, Steal or Borrow. Running races start at 9 a.m., 10K at 10 a.m., and the bike race starts at 10:30 a.m. Hosted by Kingdom Games.