From winter obstacle courses to ice palace tours and a cross country ski marathon, there’s a lot happening across the Green Mountains this weekend. Here are our top five events.

February 1-10 | Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, Saranac Lake, N.Y.

This epic celebration of all things winter in the Adirondacks and northcountry has been ongoing since 1897, when a local group called the Pontiac Club sponsored a one-day fancy dress winter carnival to help the community of loggers shake the winter blues. Be sure to check out the life-sized ice palace and don’t miss the crowning of the festival king and queen on Friday night. There are logging and woodsmen exhibitions, firemen’s broomball, snowshoe softball games, volleyball in knee-deep snow, ultimate frisbee, skating races, hockey games, tubing races, alpine ski races and lots of good food and drink. Check out the website for more information.

February 2 | Polar Bear Eight-Hour Obstacle Challenge, Benson

Run continuously for eight hours on the 10K course at Shale Hill, battling over 70 obstacle challenges per loop. Racers have access to a hot buffet throughout the race, featuring piping hot bacon. This year’s event is especially unique as the center will be closing after the race.

February 2-3 | 38th Annual Craftsbury Marathon, Craftsbury Commons

Nordic skiers flock to the Northeast Kingdom for this two-day event full of marathon Nordic racing, with the 33K and 50K classic Craftsbury Marathon competitions on Saturday, February 2, followed by the 16K and 33K freestyle races on Sunday, February 3. This year’s freestyle event marks the first time skate skiing has been included in the weekend.

February 2-3 | Vermont Pond Hockey Championships, Fairlee

Competitors of all ages head to Lake Morey for a weekend of open-air pond hockey on groomed lake ice. Not a hockey player? Skate the four-plus-mile groomed loop around the perimeter of the lake and watch the games as you pass by.

February 3 | 2nd Annual Waterbury Winterfest Fat Bikeapalooza, Waterbury

Head to Rusty Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a demo loop. guided rides and more with Waterbury Trails Alliance. Waterbury Sports and Bicycle Express will be on hand with demo bikes and equipment. Whatever money raised beyond basic expenses will be donated to Waterbury Winterfest, an annual community celebration of winter.