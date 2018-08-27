This weekend, check out one of these great events, right here in Vermont.

August 27-30 | The Vermont Overland, Redding

An epic 45-mile dirt road bicycle race that features 6,000 ft. of climbing, eight sections of unmaintained ancient public roads, two sag stops, a scenic route and a party afterward. Race proceeds support the Reading/West Windsor Food Shelf.

August 31-September 3 | Green Mountain Stage Race, Mad River Valley and Burlington

Four days of challenging time trials, circuit races and criteriums. gmsr.info

September 1 | Redemption Gravel Race, Brownington

Choose between 100-mile and 50-mile race routes out rugged Vermont gravel roads. A self-supported race that cyclists navigate for themselves. Those who make it back earn a seat at the pig roast with plenty of cold beer and live music.

September 1 | Ascutney Rainbow Run, Mount Ascutney

Run, walk or hike the Ascutney Trails during the start of foliage for this 5K or 10K outing for all ages.

September 1-2 | Jay Peak Trail Running Festival, Jay

From 5Ks to 53.1Ks, this day of trail running has a distance for everyone.

September 2-9 | Disc Golf World Championships, Smugglers Notch

Watch the best players in the world (some of whom are Vermonters!) duke it out for a $100,000 cash purse in a beautiful setting.