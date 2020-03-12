The Best of This Weekend

Winter meets spring meets mud season this weekend with classic Nordic ski races, a fabulous fatbike bash, the 8th annual Vermont Open at Stratton and more.

14 | The Lake Placid Loppet, Mt. Van Hoevenberg

Challenge yourself in a 25K or 50K race on the challenging Nordic ski trails at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, home to the 1980 Olympic games and a stunning Nordic ski facility in the heart of the Adirondacks. mtvanhoevenberg.com

13 | The Vermont Open, Stratton

Celebrate all things snowboarding with this competition designed by snowboarders for snowboarders, featuring a rail jam, retro pipe all snow and two-day banked slalom on the slopes of Stratton Mountain Resort. stratton.com/things-to-do/events/the-vermont-ope

13 | Rope-a-thon, Richmond

Support affordable skiing at Cochran’s Ski Area by skiing as many runs as you can on the rope tow, with the goal of skiing 2 million vertical feet as a team by the end of the day. That’s 4,000 total runs. Enjoy food by Hatchet and beer by Frost beer works. cochranskiarea.com

12-13 | Eira Fatbiking Experience with Analog, Poultney

Ride the 25 miles from Analog headquarters to Hunting Camp. Ditch gear there to explore the surrounding trails, spend the night at camp and bike back out on Sunday for beers back in town. analogcycles.com

14 | 1st Grafton Fatbike Bash, Grafton

Head to Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center and “Ride a Fatty for St. Paddy.” Check out youth activities, skill clinics in fatbiking, a fatbike rodeo and awesome bike demos. facebook.com/events/417696018896174/

21 | Bread Loaf Citizens’ Nordic Race, Ripton

Rikert Nordic Center hosts this storied 5K cross country ski race for the traditional prize: a loaf of bread. There will be a lollipop race for youngsters three to six. Costumes (or spandex) are highly recommended and this year there will be a fat tire fun ride. Catch the post-race barbecue and fun. rikertnordic.com