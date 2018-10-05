BREAKING NEWS:

The Vermont Huts Association will be building yet another new hut come Spring 2018.

The announcement comes less than a week after the organization installed the Chittenden Brook Hut at Chittenden Brook Campground, near Brandon Gap.

On Thursday, October 5, Executive Director RJ Thompson announced at the organization’s Birthday Bash at Outdoor Gear Exchange in Burlington that it plans to rebuild the South Pond Cabin. The structure burned down on January 16, 2018 in a blaze that the Vermont State Police suspect was arson. The cabin sat on 2,700 acres of land purchased by the Trust for Public Land for $4 million in December 2017. The structure itself was appraised at $300,000 and its loss presented what Thompson called a significant blow to the organization financially in its early days.

As Thompson pointed out to attendees on Thursday evening, the South Pond Cabin was in an ideal location because it opened up access to multiple recreation opportunities and a variety of user groups, from hikers to backcountry skiers and mountain bikers. Located in the town of Chittenden, Vt., it sat just a quarter of a mile off of The Long Trail (a spur was planned between the Long Trail and the hut) and it was close enough to the existing Catamount Trail that a reroute had been proposed to allow users to move from the long-distance ski trail to the South Pond Cabin.

Additionally, the cabin sits along the hypothetical route of the Velomont Trail, a proposed end-to-end mountain biking trail from Killington to Stowe that would use the same corridor as many of the Vermont Huts Association’s proposed huts.

Thompson said Thursday that the 2,700-acre parcel at South Pond will be redesignated National Forest Land over the next two years. However; the shelter will be owned and operated by the Vermont Huts Association.

The Vermont Huts Association has already identified a builder and designer to rebuild the South Pond Cabin: Colby and Tobiason builders of Woodstock, Vt. The group has built seven shelters to date for the Green Mountain Club, including the popular Stratton Pond Shelter.

Thompson says the facility will be operational year-round and will sleep 14 guests and one caretaker.

Vermont Huts adds Nulhegan Confluence Hut and Trails

Also announced at Thursday’s event that the Nulhegan Confluence Hut, built and owned by the Vermont River Conservancy, will also be added to Vermont Huts Association’s network of backcountry facilities. Located on a 70-acre parcel in the Northeast Kingdom, just a few miles from the Connecticut River, the building will serve as a year-round facility for Nordic skiers, snowmobilers, cyclists, boaters and anglers.

For more information about rates and reservations for the Vermont Huts Association’s facilities, visit www.vermonthuts.org.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.