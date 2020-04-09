How to Fish During COVID-19
At last, April 11 marks the start of fishing season.
And what better sport for social distancing? It’s just you, the river, and a few hundred hungry trout, right? What could possibly go wrong?
According to the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, lots. That’s why it has recommended the following steps to take to protect you and those around you:
- Choose locations within 10 miles of your home, per the governor’s recommendations.
- Refrain from carpooling. Drive to your fishing spots only with your immediate family members and only if everyone is feeling well.
- When fishing from shore, keep a distance of at least six feet between you and your companions. A good way to measure this is with your fishing pole! Hold the pole straight out in front you. If you can turn in a circle without hitting anyone, that is a safe distance.
- Don’t share fishing gear with others. Each angler should have their own fishing gear (rod and reels, bait, lures, towels, pliers, and other personal items).
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean your gear well after using it.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after fishing.
And if you want some tips that will help y0u catch something other than a virus, check out Orvis guide and fly expert Jesse Haller’s Five Favorite Flies And Where to Fish in Early Season.