At last, April 11 marks the start of fishing season.

And what better sport for social distancing? It’s just you, the river, and a few hundred hungry trout, right? What could possibly go wrong?

According to the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, lots. That’s why it has recommended the following steps to take to protect you and those around you:

Choose locations within 10 miles of your home, per the governor’s recommendations. Refrain from carpooling. Drive to your fishing spots only with your immediate family members and only if everyone is feeling well. When fishing from shore, keep a distance of at least six feet between you and your companions. A good way to measure this is with your fishing pole! Hold the pole straight out in front you. If you can turn in a circle without hitting anyone, that is a safe distance. Don’t share fishing gear with others. Each angler should have their own fishing gear (rod and reels, bait, lures, towels, pliers, and other personal items). Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Clean your gear well after using it. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after fishing.

And if you want some tips that will help y0u catch something other than a virus, check out Orvis guide and fly expert Jesse Haller’s Five Favorite Flies And Where to Fish in Early Season.