This weekend, there are so many great events happening across the state that we decided to pick 10. Here are our top picks. They range from a wild Nordic ski race from Mount Mansfield’s summit to the village of Stowe to fatbiking with cycling legend Ted King at Rikert Nordic Center.skirack

12 | Tour de Frost, Rikert Nordic Center

Take a fatbike group ride into the heart of the Green Mountain National Forest and the pristine woods that gave inspiration to Robert Frost’s poetry with cycling legend (and Vermonter) Ted King and Farid Noori, a Middlebury College student and Afghanistan’s first pro mountain biker.

12 | Skimo East: Trail de Nuit de Stoneham, Stoneham, Quebec

Join this nighttime randonnee race up (on skins) and back down Stoneham. Separate podium for those with a ski touring setup weighing more than 12 pounds and for splitboarders.

12 | The Bogburn Classic, North Pomfret

This Nordic event features a 13K classic ski race for adults, and 7K courses for U16 racers. It is also part of the New England Nordic Ski Association’s Zak and Club Citizen Nordic Ski Racing Cups.

12-13 | Intro to Backcountry Skiing Clinic, Onion River Outdoors

Join Onion River Outdoors staff for a clinic to improve your comfort skiing uphill and downhill on telemark or alpine touring gear in the woods of the Green Mountains.

12-13 | Annual Skirack Winter Swap, Burlington

Join SKIRACK on Saturday, January 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for one of the area’s best ski and snowboard swaps. It’s a great place to find killer deals on telemark boots and skis, downhill skis, snowboards, cross-country skis, snowshoes, boots, bindings, poles, roof racks and more. This year, fat tire bikes will also be accepted.

Got gear to sell? You can drop it off during regular store hours from 8 a.m. Monday, January 7 through 7 p.m. Friday, January 11. The swap begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 12.

12-13 | Mid Winter Freezer Telemark Clinic, Bromley

Improve your carving technique with video movement analysis and personalized lesson plans. Intended for skiers who can confidently navigate blue square terrain on telemark equipment.

13 | The Stowe Derby Nordic and Fatbike Race, Stowe Mountain Resort

The Stowe Derby, one of the oldest and most unique ski races in North America, was started in 1945 as a personal challenge between two legendary skiers: Sepp Ruschp of Austria, who was hired at the time to head the new ski school at Stowe, and Erling Strom, a world-famous mountaineer from Norway. The challenge remains the same today as it was when the two skiers first faced off in 1945: All participants race from the top of Mount Mansfield to the historic village of Stowe—on a single pair of skis. With snow in the forecast, it looks like this historic race is on.

13 | Learn to Nordic Ski Day, Woodstock Inn and Resort Nordic Center

First-time Nordic skiers receive a free one-hour trail pass, one-hour equipment rental and a free 20-minute introductory lesson.

13 | MMOC Dion Snowshoes Winter Magic Snowshoe Race, Magic Mountain

Race a 5K on snowshoes up the MMOC Uphill Trail at Magic Mountain. Latest update from race organizers is that the race will happen as planned, provided Magic gets the forecast snow it is expected to receive this Wednesday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Magic Mountain Outing Club.

15 | Green Mountain Skimo Race Series, (weekly, through March 5) Bolton Valley

Looking to try ski mountaineering racing or just get the hang of uphill travel, skinning and to get some exercise with other outdoor enthusiasts? Try this series of friendly, competitive skimo races, every Tuesday evening. Some show up to push themselves and set personal records, while others show up to get some exercise, get outside and make a few powder laps if the snow is fresh.