With the rapidly changing spread of COVID-19, we’re hearing almost hourly of events that are being canceled or postponed. Vermont Sports has long been the primary source for a region-wide events calendar and we will do our best to keep you updated and ask for your help in sharing news.

Please keep in mind that our print edition, the March/April issue, went to the printer in February and please check all event websites for direct updates.

Most ski resorts in the state are expected to close Sunday, March 15. That includes all Vail Resorts, Alterra’s Sugarbush and Stratton and Killington/Pico. Some may reopen

The Green Mountain Club posted today that all Green Mountain Club organized in-person events have been canceled for the remainder of March and for the month of April. This includes all in- person presentations, workshops, and outings. We will invite any canceled Taylor Series presenters to participate in next year’s program and will look to reschedule canceled workshops during the hiking season. All registrants for March/April workshops will receive a full refund. The status of public events scheduled to occur starting May 1, 2020, will be evaluated on a periodic basis.

Camps: Our rental camps will remain open, but please be aware that these rustic cabins are not disinfected after use. If you need to cancel your reservation, you will receive a full refund; please contact our Visitor Center by calling (802) 244-7037 or emailing [email protected] for cancellations. Visitor Center: Green Mountain Club’s Visitor Center in Waterbury Center will be closed until further notice. Our Visitor Center staff will still be available by phone or email to answer all of your hiking questions. Please call (802) 244-7037 or email [email protected]. UPDATED EVENTS:

4/14 Grafton Fat Tire Bash, Grafton, VT — canceled as of today

4/13-14 Vermont Open, Stratton, VT — canceled as of today

4/18 Rasputitsa Spring Classic, East Burke, VT: Now moved to July 25

4/22 Vermont Overland Maple Ride, Ascutney, VT: moved to Sunday, July 26 in East Burke. “For 2020 only, for the sake of travel convenience, we’ll be hosting the event in E. Burke but on a different course than the Rasputitsa course. Still 25 miles and still epic as all get out!”

Kingdom Games writes: “We have decided to postpone and merge this year’s Dandelion Run with our Fly to Pie (run and bike) event to be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Those who have already registered for The Dandy have been offered four choices:

1) They can move their registrations to Fly to Pie on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The Pie offers 10 km, 13.5 mile, 17 mile and 26.2 mile runs and walks on dirt roads through “the gut” of the Kingdom at the height of Fall Foliage season.

2) They can move their registrations to Freedom Run on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Freedom offers 10-mile, 10 km, 5 km, and 1 mile distances on the Newport/Derby Bike Path and Memphremagog Trails.

3) They can move their registrations to The Dandy 2021 to be held on May 22, 2021.

4) They can claim a full refund.

If they do nothing, we will automatically move them to Fly to Pie.

We have closed new registrations to the Dandy 2020. And we encourage the running community to join us at the Harry Corrow Freedom Run in July and Fly to Pie in October.

For updates on ski areas and other ski area events, please see this post at our sister publication, Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine.

Opener photo: Rasputitsa, courtesy photo.