Event Update: What’s Been Canceled, Postponed And Still On
With the rapidly changing spread of COVID-19, we’re hearing almost hourly of events that are being canceled or postponed. Vermont Sports has long been the primary source for a region-wide events calendar and we will do our best to keep you updated and ask for your help in sharing news.
Please keep in mind that our print edition, the March/April issue, went to the printer in February and please check all event websites for direct updates.
Most ski resorts in the state are expected to close Sunday, March 15. That includes all Vail Resorts, Alterra’s Sugarbush and Stratton and Killington/Pico. Some may reopen
The Green Mountain Club posted today that all Green Mountain Club organized in-person events have been canceled for the remainder of March and for the month of April. This includes all in- person presentations, workshops, and outings. We will invite any canceled Taylor Series presenters to participate in next year’s program and will look to reschedule canceled workshops during the hiking season. All registrants for March/April workshops will receive a full refund. The status of public events scheduled to occur starting May 1, 2020, will be evaluated on a periodic basis.
Camps: Our rental camps will remain open, but please be aware that these rustic cabins are not disinfected after use. If you need to cancel your reservation, you will receive a full refund; please contact our Visitor Center by calling (802) 244-7037 or emailing [email protected] for cancellations.
Visitor Center: Green Mountain Club’s Visitor Center in Waterbury Center will be closed until further notice. Our Visitor Center staff will still be available by phone or email to answer all of your hiking questions. Please call (802) 244-7037 or email [email protected].
UPDATED EVENTS:
4/14 Grafton Fat Tire Bash, Grafton, VT — canceled as of today
4/13-14 Vermont Open, Stratton, VT — canceled as of today
4/18 Rasputitsa Spring Classic, East Burke, VT: Now moved to July 25
4/22 Vermont Overland Maple Ride, Ascutney, VT: moved to Sunday, July 26 in East Burke. “For 2020 only, for the sake of travel convenience, we’ll be hosting the event in E. Burke but on a different course than the Rasputitsa course. Still 25 miles and still epic as all get out!”
For updates on ski areas and other ski area events, please see this post at our sister publication, Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine.
Opener photo: Rasputitsa, courtesy photo.