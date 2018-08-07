August 10-12 | North American Obstacle Course Racing Championships, Stratton

The best obstacle course racers in the country come to Stratton this weekend to compete in the first North American Obstacle Course Racing Championships.

August 10-12 | The VT3, Hardwick

The 2018 VT3 presented by Barker Mountain Bikes is a mountain bike stage race. Modeled after famous races like the BC Bike Race, the VT3 brings mountain bike stage racing to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

The VT3 will showcase some of the most fun riding that the NEK has to offer. You may have been to East Burke, you’ve probably ridden the Kingdom Trails. Now you can experience the rest of what the region has to offer. From the rocky, granite slopes of Hardwick to the sculpted enduro tracks of Victory, the VT3 promises fun courses, fast racing, and the camaraderie that only the mountain bike community can bring.

August 11-12 | Smuggs Mountain Race and Vertical Challenge, Jeffersonville

Trail runners test themselves against the rugged terrain of Madonna Mountain in the Vertical Challenge and 25K Smuggs Mountain Race to the summit. Saturday’s Vertical Challenge features 3.9 miles of running and 2,700 feet of elevation gain. Sunday’s Vertical Challenge is an endurance run to test the toughest trail runner.

August 11 | The VSECU Point to Point, Brownsville

This is a cycling event not to miss. Tackle 100, 50 or 25 miles on the road, do a 10- or 20- mile trail ride or run a half marathon. Food trucks, live music and Harpoon beer galore. Feel good about registering for this one– all proceeds benefit the Vermont Foodbank.

August 11 | 10th Annual NENSA App Gap Rollerski Challenge, Fayston

NENSA and the Central Vermont Co-Op will host the tenth edition of the App Gap Challenge this Saturday. Competitors ski a pursuit format, starting with skate, and transitioning to classic mid-course at the parking lot of Mad River Glen, before making the push to the top. Come and try and break the course record for $100 cash or challenge yourself to a spectacular ski up the eastern slope of the Green Mountains.

This year, Olympic Gold Medalist Jessie Diggins and other Olympians as well as youth and masters skiers from across New England will test their fitness on the steep climb.

August 12 | Lake Dunmore Triathlon, Branbury State Park

A 0.9-mile swim, 28-mile bike and 6.2-mile run along the shores of Lake Dunmore hosted by Vermont Sun.