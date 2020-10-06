Gear up now for fall with new gear that’s making strong promises.



Breathable Hiking Boots

It’s not yet a household name but Mishmi Takin has been making inroads in outdoor gear with this one promise: “We breathe when others don’t.” If making a hiking shoe or boot that’s both waterproof and breatheable is the Holy Grail of outdoor footwear, then founder Kapil Dev Singh-an MIT-trained supply chain expert who has spent years hiking in the eastern Himalaya, as well as the White Mountains of New Hampshire, has found it with the Mishmi Takin Jampui ($150). With trails so dry this year, we had to go looking for places to get these wet but when we did, true to form, they were a waterproof as you can expect from any shoe without being clammy. The Vibram Megagrip soles are stiff and grippy on slippery wet rocks or moss and the mid-cuff heigh provide good support –someplace between a boot and a shoe. Weighing in at just 15 oz (for a size 8.5) they are light, too. And did we mention how much we love the color (we have blue) and styling on the abrasion-resistant suede Cordura upper? The one thing to watch for is this is a relatively flat shoe with a low arch so you might consider a footbed or orthotic.

Socks That Don’t Smell?

That’s one of the promises that the Rockay Razer ($29.99) makes. Another relative newcomer to the outdoor scene, Rockay makes socks from 100-percent recycled fabrics, including regenerated Nylon that partner Econyl forms from waste plastic that’s found in oceans and coats them with Polygiene, which it claims prevents the growth of bacteria and offers a lifetime guarantee on the socks. Now, if you have ever spent a night in a tent full of smelly socks, you will appreciate these all the more. And while they are made “for runners, by runners” (founder Daniel Chabert is an ultrarunner from Copenhagen, Denmark) they have enough cushion to be a good hiking sock as well. The socks come in a variety of heights – as well as compression models. Rockay socks are not cheap. But if you consider that one pair, Rockay says, accounts for 13 bottles of plastic trash removed from the ocean, that’s a buy you can feel good about.

A Laundry For Your Phone?

Sure, you wear a mask everywhere now, right? But what happens when you pick up your phone? The Phone Soap 3 ($79.95) is a box that both cleans and charges your phone at the same time. The box has two charging ports so can be a universal charger for any device. It uses a UV sanitizer that, it claims, disinfects the phone and kills 99 percent of germs in 10 minutes. It’s a great way to remember to keep your phone clean.

Woolly Slip Ons

If you’re looking for a comfy hut shoe, something to slip on in the tent or to wear around the house during Zoom calls, consider a pair of Glerups booties ($155). If you can get over the Danis name which sounds like it was taken from The Hobbit, you’ll love these felted wool slippers and booties which mold to your feet over time and keep them warm, without ever getting clammy. There’s nothing cozier on a cold floor than warm felt. They come as slip-ons, shoes or booties with a choice of natural leather or rubber soles (we prefer the rubber for durability).