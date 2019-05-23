Are you spending this Memorial Day Weekend in Vermont? Be sure to check out these awesome events happening across the state. From archery competitions and festivals to the opening day for the Local Motion Bike Ferry, it’s a great weekend to get outside.

25| Local Motion Bike Ferry Opening Day, Colchester

Opening day for the Local Motion bike ferry, which allows cyclists to travel from Colchester to the Lake Champlain Islands via the causeway. www.localmotion.org

24-26 | The Yeti Total Archery Challenge, Pico Mountain

Three days of archery courses, competitions and more for all ages and abilities. www.totalarcherychallenge.com

25 | 18th Annual Timberlane Dental Mini Marathon, Burlington

Half marathon and one-mile fun runs as well as a two-mile timed event for kids 4 to 14 leading up to the United Bank Vermont City Marathon and Relay. www.runvermont.org

25-27 | 23rd Annual Killington Mountain Stage Race, Killington

Join the Green Mountain Bike Club for three days of road races with distances ranging from 11 miles to 160 miles. www.killingtonstagerace.com

25 | Peace Pipe Rail Jam, Mount Snow

Mount Snow’s Carinthia Parks hosts a free end-of-season rail jam complete with music and complimentary weenies on the deck. Hike and ride the park for free. www.mountsnow.com

25 | Stratton Color Run, Stratton Mountain

Head to Stratton Mountain for a short, less than two-mile fun run. Each participant gets packets of environmentally friendly colored powder at the registration table. Throw your powder, have colored powder thrown on you and enjoy the scenic course! www.stratton.com

26 | Vermont City Marathon, Burlington

The annual marathon through downtown Burlington that finishes at Waterfront Park. Good luck and a special shoutout to all those taking on 26.2 this weekend! www.vermontcitymarathon.org

26 | Coyote Hill Classic-NECS XC Series Race, Bradford

Mountain bike races for kids and adults on the trails at Coyote Hill Mountain Bike Camp. www.coyotehillcamp.com