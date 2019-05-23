8 Ways to Ski, Ride or Run Your Way Into the Weekend
Are you spending this Memorial Day Weekend in Vermont? Be sure to check out these awesome events happening across the state. From archery competitions and festivals to the opening day for the Local Motion Bike Ferry, it’s a great weekend to get outside.
25| Local Motion Bike Ferry Opening Day, Colchester
Opening day for the Local Motion bike ferry, which allows cyclists to travel from Colchester to the Lake Champlain Islands via the causeway. www.localmotion.org
24-26 | The Yeti Total Archery Challenge, Pico Mountain
Three days of archery courses, competitions and more for all ages and abilities. www.totalarcherychallenge.com
25 | 18th Annual Timberlane Dental Mini Marathon, Burlington
Half marathon and one-mile fun runs as well as a two-mile timed event for kids 4 to 14 leading up to the United Bank Vermont City Marathon and Relay. www.runvermont.org
25-27 | 23rd Annual Killington Mountain Stage Race, Killington
Join the Green Mountain Bike Club for three days of road races with distances ranging from 11 miles to 160 miles. www.killingtonstagerace.com
25 | Peace Pipe Rail Jam, Mount Snow
Mount Snow’s Carinthia Parks hosts a free end-of-season rail jam complete with music and complimentary weenies on the deck. Hike and ride the park for free. www.mountsnow.com
25 | Stratton Color Run, Stratton Mountain
Head to Stratton Mountain for a short, less than two-mile fun run. Each participant gets packets of environmentally friendly colored powder at the registration table. Throw your powder, have colored powder thrown on you and enjoy the scenic course! www.stratton.com
26 | Vermont City Marathon, Burlington
The annual marathon through downtown Burlington that finishes at Waterfront Park. Good luck and a special shoutout to all those taking on 26.2 this weekend! www.vermontcitymarathon.org
26 | Coyote Hill Classic-NECS XC Series Race, Bradford
Mountain bike races for kids and adults on the trails at Coyote Hill Mountain Bike Camp. www.coyotehillcamp.com