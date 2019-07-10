8 Ways to Dive Into the Weekend

Looking for some great events this weekend? There are plenty of awesome ways to get outside across the state. Here are a few of our top picks, from long rides to epic trail races and long-distance swims.

12 | The Dirty Project, Hartford

Bike 103 miles with 11,000 feet of elevation gain or 74 miles with 7,000 feet of climbing to support Norrid Cotton Cancer Center.

12-13 | The 38th Annual Prouty, Hanover, N.H.

Bike, walk, row or gold to raise funds for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Cyclists choose between 20-, 35-, 50-, 77-, and 100-mile routes as well as a 65-mile metric century gravel ride.

13 | Bear Swamp Run, Middlesex

A 5.7-mile, hilly route on scenic dirt roads. Part of the Central Vermont Runners Race Series.

13 | Paine Mountain Trail Race, Northfield

Run a half marathon or a 10K on the singletrack, forest roads and abandoned ski slopes of Paine Mountain. Beautiful and challenging with stunning scenery and amazing trails, winding forest roads and more.

13 | Brain Freezer 5K, Burlington

Run 1.5-miles from Battery Street Park, eat a pint of Vermont-made ice cream, then run all the way back. Proceeds support People Helping People Global.

13-14 | Ethan Allen 24, Bennington

Nor’East Trail Runs hosts this fixed-time track race, with categories for 6 hours of running, 12 hours of running and 24 hours of running.

14 | Vermont Sun USAT State Championship Triathlon and Branbury Classic, Salisbury

Swim 600 yards in Lake Dunmore, bike 14 miles and run 3.1 miles in the Vermont Sun Triathlon or try the Branbury Classic, a 1.5-mile paddle followed by a 14-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run. Part of the Vermont Sun Triathlon Series.

16 | In Search of Memphre, Newport

Swim the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog between Newport and Magog, Q.C. If raining, the swim will be rescheduled for 7.17 or 7.18. BYO accompanying support kayaker. Hosted by Kingdom Games.

Featured Photo: Rising open water swimming star Vera Rivard swims the length of Lake Memphremagog. Photo courtesy Vera Rivard.