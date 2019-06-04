This weekend, there are plenty of reasons to hop on your bike and explore the rolling farmland of Vermont. With great rides ranging from the Tour de Kingdom in Burke, to the Tour de Heifer in Brattleboro, it’s a great weekend for cyclists. Plus, the state of Vermont is offering residents and non-residents alike a weekend of free day-use at Vermont State Parks. Here are the details.

7-9 | Tour de Kingdom, Burke

Choose from a series of three rides, including a century The Moose (a 200-mile ride) and a ride around Lake Memphremagog—or opt to ride all three days of this epic cycling festival hosted by Kingdom Games.

8 | 42nd Annual Capital City Stampede, Montpelier

Central Vermont Runners hosts this 10K out-and-back road race, half on paved roads and half on dirt.

8 | Ascutney Mountain Race, Brownsville

Part of the USATF New England Mountain Running Circuit, this 3.7-mile race gains 2,300 feet up Mt. Ascutney.

8 | The 4th Annual VTMonster Gravel Grinder, Ludlow

A 70-mile ride with 9,000 feet of vertical gain on dirt and gravel roads that will “loosen your fillings and crush your legs.”

8-9 | Vermont Days, Statewide

Celebrate summer with a weekend of free day use at any Vermont State Park June 8-9, as well as free entry at State Historic Sites and the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier, along with the Vermont History Center in Barre. On June 8, enjoy a day of free fishing (no license required) for all Vermont residents and non-residents.

8-9 | Farm to Fork Fondo, Hudson Valley

Choose between an 83-mile gran fondo road ride, a 50-mile medio fondo, a 35-mile piccolo fondo and a 10-mile ramble through rolling farmland starting and ending at Warwick Valley Winery, with the opportunity to eat and drink local fare along the way.

9 | The Ranger, Tunbridge

This gravel cycling event features 32 miles and over 4,000 feet of climbing on class IV roads followed by a free beer and a slice of pizza from the NOFA-VT wood-fired oven.

9 | Tour de Heifer, Brattleboro

Choose between 15-, 30- and 60-mile bike rides, all on the dirt roads of Southern Vermont. The new extra challenging route is 61 miles, with 7119 feet of climbing—about 200 more feet than in previous years.