From snowshoe races to ice skating marathons and fatbiking festivals, here’s what’s happening across Vermont this weekend.

4 | BCBS Snow Days, Grafton

This free event offers newcomers the opportunity to try cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and tubing at Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center.

5 | Get Rec’d 8K Snowshoe Race, Stratton

A USSSA National Championship Qualifying 8K event. Head to the Town of Stratton Recreation Area for a fun and rigorous trail race on snowshoes. For more information about conditions, contact [email protected]

11 | Uberwintern Fatbike Festival, Stowe

Stowe Trails Partnership and Mountain Bike Vermont host an epic day of fatbike group rides, demos and more and Ranch Camp in Stowe. Expect a great scene for adults and kids alike, with plenty of group rides suited to various ability levels on the Cady Hill Trails network and backcountry aid stations equipped with bonfires and beer.

11 | The Bogburn Classic Nordic Ski Race, North Pomfret

Head to Haydock Farm for this Nordic ski race hosted by NENSA, as part of the Zak and Club Cup series. Classic 13K men’s and women’s races with a 7K for U16 and BKL. Race distances will vary by age group and have a classic individual start.

11 | EPH’s Challenge Classic Race, Woodford

Head to Prospect Mountain for men’s and women’s 10K Classic Mass start Nordic ski races, a 5K U16 Classic mass start and a 1.5K U14 Classic mass start.

12 | Trapps Race to the Cabin, Stowe

NENSA and Trapp Family Lodge & Outdoor Center host a stunning 5K classic Nordic ski race with an uphill course with about 700 feet of elevation gain and a sled available to bring warm clothes to the finish line at the cabin, which is wood-fire heated. Part of NENSA’s popular citizen racing series, the Zak/Club Cup.

NENSA has also added a wooden ski division for those who want to kick it old-school-style. The only requirement for this class of competition is that all skis must be 100% made from wood. Bindings, poles and boots can be anything a racer wishes.

12 | Lake Morey Skate-a-thon, Fairlee

The Upper Valley Trails Alliance maintains a skating track around Lake Morey, which is the longest groomed skating trail in the United States. Support the trails alliance when you buy a ticket for this fun competition, in which skaters challenge themselves to see how many laps they can skate in a day. Each lap earns you an additional raffle ticket. Limited Nordic skate rentals are available with your ticket purchase, as are hot cocoa, soup and lunch.

For more on skating wild ice in Vermont, see this story.

11-12 | Skirack Ski Swap, Burlington

Sell your winter gear for store credit, swap credit or cash. Gear will be accepted during regular store hours from 8 a.m. on Mon. Jan. 6 through 7 p.m. on Fri. Jan. 10. The swap begins on Sat., Jan. 11. When items sell, get 75% of the price in the form of a check or 100% store credit. You must pick up your store credit or check, which will be available starting Monday, Jan. 13 at noon.

Swap hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 12.