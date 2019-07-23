8 Events to Get You Running Into the Weekend

From bikepacking adventures to epic road running races, sky runs and triathlons, there’s a lot of good stuff happening across Vermont this weekend. Here’s what’s up.

26-27 | Vermont WTF Bikepacking Weekend, Burlington

Organized by Queen City Bicycling Club, this trip is for women, transgender, femme, queer and/or non-binary folx. A gravel bikepacking adventure to Glover that departs the city after work on Friday, the trip takes a 27-mile route on Friday, followed by a 55-mile route on Saturday with plenty of swimming and a stop at Hill Farmstead Brewery. Advanced riders will tackle an optional 88 miles back to Burlington on Sunday.

27 | 40th Annual GMAA Round Church Women’s Run, Richmond

Choose a 5K or 10K out-and-back running race on paved Cochran Road with a few rolling hills. Courses start and end across from the Round Church.

27 | Barre Heritage Festival 5K, Barre

A 5K race through the granite quarries and Barre Town Forest on singletrack. Hosted by the Central Vermont Runners

27 | 4th Annual Brite Nite 5K, Essex Junction

Grab your flashing, glowing and neon garb and run a 3.1-mile race off of Main Street with music and light stations along the course. The night race starts at 9 p.m.

27 | The Irreverant Road Ride, Richmond

Adventure through Central Vermont on a mountain bike route that has yet to be set with pit stops for ice cream, swimming holes and lots of time in low gear.

28 | Caspian Challenge, Greensboro

Run 6.8-miles on a loop through Greensboro Village or a 5K out-and-back on Lake Shore Road. Both courses are on rolling dirt roads.

28 | Mansfield Double Up, Stowe

Gain 5,000 feet over 11 miles on Vermont’s most technical terrain as you race across the state’s highest peak. A rare opportunity to run across Vermont’s highest peak in a race setting, registration for this race is limited to prevent crowding. Starts at the base of Stowe Mountain Resort.

28 | The Colchester Triathlon, Colchester

Swim 500 meters or kayak 1.5-miles, bike 12 miles and run 3 miles. Start and finish at Bayside Beach. This is the 35th annual iteration of the event, one of the most popular triathlons in Vermont. Enjoy a beautiful course with lots of community support for the race and a great time.