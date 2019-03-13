8 Awesome Events for This Weekend

This weekend is a big one for Nordic events. You can test yourself against the tough competition at the Lake Placid Nordic Festival, explore the trails at Trapp Family Lodge in the Tour Von Trapp or see Olympian Kikkan Randall speak.

15 | The Dion Nor’easter Punxsutawney Phil, Londonderry

Bring your USSA-legal snowshoes and your headlamp for this nighttime snowshoe race on lit trails at Viking Nordic Center.

16 | 6th Annual Shiver Me Shamrocks 5K, Rutland

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day by running or walking to benefit Come Alive Outside. First 35 entrants win a Nordic hat.

16 | 2nd Annual Leprechaun Dash 5K/10K, Shelburne

Pick out your best green running clothes for this St. Patrick’s Day-themed race. First male and female winners in the 5K and 10K categories win a pot of gold.

16 | The New England Rando Race Series presents “The Sun”, Bromley

Race uphill on skis and skins and then race back downhill to the mountain’s base in this competitive skimo race, the fourth in a five-part seasonal series.

16 | 33rd Annual Lake Placid Loppet Cross Country Ski Races and Nordic Festival, Lake Placid

The Mt. Van Hoevenberg trails are the site of these classic and freestyle races, featuring a 25K and 50K course plus 12.5K, 6.25K and 3K citizen race options, followed by dinner and a raffle.

17 | Skimo Challenge, Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec

Choose one of three ski trails for your ascent up Mont Sainte-Anne on skis, a splitboard, snowshoes or trailrunners. Race to up the 600m climb by foot or choose a longer, traditional skimo course with 1,600- to 1,800m of elevation gain over about 18K and a bootpack.

17 | Tour Von Trapp, Stowe

This inaugural event offers skiers of all abilities and skill levels tours ranging in distance from 5K to 50K around the Trapp Family Lodge property in Stowe, Tours will be interspersed with stops for fun, food and drink along the way.

20 | Olympic Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall Speaks, Sleepy Hollow, Huntington

Kikkan Randall, who along with Jessie Diggins, became the first American woman to win and Olympic gold medal in Nordic skiing in 2018, will be speaking at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center next Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Event presented by Skirack, One Way and Fischer.

