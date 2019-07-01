From classic fun runs on the 4th of July to the Eastern States Cup at Burke Mountain and an epically scenic paddling triathlon along the shores of Lake Champlain, it’s shaping up to be a great 4th of July weekend. Here’s the scoop on the best events happening across the state this week.

4 | 37th Annual Clarence DeMar Road Race, South Hero

Green Mountain Athletic Association hosts this popular annual road race through a particularly beautiful part of the Champlain Islands. The course is an out-and-back and is mostly flat. Starts at the Folsom School, where there will also be a free 1/4-mile kids’ race at 8:15 a.m.

4 | The Harry Corrow Freedom Run, Newport

Hosted by Kingdom Games, this race features a 10-mile, 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run options on the Newport-Derby Bike Path and Memphremagog Ski Touring Foundation Trails.

6 | The Basin Harbor Sprint Triathlon, Vergennes

Catch a fast race on a fast course that starts with a 500-yard swim from the resort’s beach and heads along the shore of Lake Champlain. Then, bike 12.2 miles and end on a 5K.

7 | Running of the Bears 5K, Stratton

Run a 5K from the courtyard of Stratton Mountain Resort. The first 100 participants receive a t-shirt and the top 3 men and women in age categories get Stratton gift cards worth $100, $50 and $25, respectively. Pre-registration ($30) closes July 6.

7 | 38th Stowe 8-Miler and 5K, Stowe

Take to the roads for a fun summer race and celebrate your finish with Island Homemade Ice Cream. Runners are treated to a post-race party, where your entry guarantees you as many Harpoon brews as you can responsibly drink.

7 | Mad Marathon, Mad Half Marathon and Relays, Waitsfield

Run a full or half marathon on the scenic back roads, dirt byways and thoroughfares of the Mad River Valley. Expect rolling farm lands, quant villages, historic barns, covered bridges and fields full of cows and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Race starts at the Mad River Green in Waitsfield Village. The Mad Marathon is sanctioned by USA Track & Field New England.

7 | Eastern States Cup Enduro World Series Qualifier, Burke Mountain

Some of the best riders in the East head to Burke Mountain Resort for a day of enduro mountain bike racing and a chance to qualify for the Enduro World Series. It’s also an opportunity to catch up-and-coming riders as they test their abilities against the pros in a rare format where amateurs and professionals compete on the same playing field.

7 | The Great Race, St. Albans

Franklin County’s legendary run-bike-paddle triathlon is a friendly competition that draws some of the top athletes in the state for a day of on and off the water fun. Held in conjunction with Bay Day, the race features a 3-mile run, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3-mile paddle around the shores of Lake Champlain on the Vermont side, followed by live music and food.

Featured Photo Caption: The Running of the Bears at Stratton Mountain Resort.