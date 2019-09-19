7 Ways to Soak Up the Sun this Weekend

From climbing festivals to epic trails runs and beautiful but rugged gravel rides, there are plenty of great races and events happening across Vermont this weekend—many of them for a good cause.

20-21 | Vermont Climbing Festival, Richmond

An event for new and experienced climbers alike to gather, talk shop, drink beer, eat good food, camp out, participate in awesome clinics, watch climbing films and see some incredible keynote speakers.

21 | 8th Annual Sprouty, Sharon

A 5K walk/run and 10K run along the White River to support the Farm-to-School program at Sharon Elementary School.

21 | The Red Line Scramble, Londonderry

A point-to-point foot race up the Red Line Ski Strail at Magic Mountain. One mile long with approximately 1,500 feet of elevation gain.

21 | Peacham Fall Fondo, Peacham

Enter the 40-mile ride or a 5K fun ride for kids. Hosted by Tour de France cyclist Ian Boswell, followed by a big barn party and dinner.

22 | 6th Island Vines 10K, South Hero

Run a 10K through the Champlain Islands and enjoy wines from Snow Farm Vineyard at the finish and a pig roast.

22 | Trapp Cabin 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, Stowe

All courses run on the scenic trails at Trapp Family Outdoor Center, with proceeds benefitting Stowe Adaptive. Beginning and ending in the Trapp Family Lodge Meadow, the races wind through 800 vertical feet of idyllic forest, bubbling streams, and wildflowers.

22 | West Hill Grinder, Putney

Ride a 39-mile, 4-gap gravel grinder route, a 34-mile, two-gap gravel route, a 19.6-mile or 24 mile loop on a mix of pavement and dirt roads.

Featured Photo Caption: Far from the madding peloton, Boswell (far right) and friends at his 2018 Peacham Fall Fondo. Photo courtesy Ian Boswell