7 Awesome Events for This Weekend

This weekend, there’s a lot of great stuff happening across Vermont. From guided group hikes with your dog and others, to The Vermont 100 there are plenty of great running events happening across the state.

Grab your bike and head to the Champlain Islands for the Farm to Fork Fondo, where you can take a mellow ride from farm to farm and sample local fare prepared by chefs. If mountain bike racing is more your scene, Sugarbush hosts the Eastern States Cup this weekend, with races in enduro and downhill. Here are the details.

20 | The North Face Doggie and Me Hike, Stratton

Enjoy a private guided hike with your dog on Stratton Mountain. Repeats Aug. 18, Sept. 1 and Oct. 12.

20 | The Vermont 100 Endurance Race, West Windsor

This beautiful run (and long-distance horse race) winds over country roads and on forest trails, with more than 17,000 feet of elevation gain. For more about the race and its history, see The Vermont 100: an Ultra Pioneer.

20 | The 4th Annual Goshen Gallup, Goshen

Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen hosts a 5K and 10.2K trail race in the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area, billed as the toughest 10K in the East.

20 | Raid Lamoille, Craftsbury

Ride approximately 100K on mostly gravel roads through the rolling countryside. 6,000 feet of elevation gain. A 50K route is also available.

20-21 | Eastern States Cup Sugarbush Showdown, Warren

Catch high caliber enduro and downhill mountain bike races with a combined cash purse. This year’s competition stops at Sugarbush for a weekend of epic riding competition.

21 | Farm to Fork Fondo, South Hero

A non-competitive cycling event where all riders enjoy aid stations with chef-prepared treats made from local farms’ ingredients.

21 | 8th Annual Essex Half Marathon, Essex Junction

Run a half marathon on this out-and-back course or a 10K on the scenic dirt backroads of Essex.