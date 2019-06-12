This weekend is Father’s Day Weekend and there are plenty of great ways to celebrate in Vermont. From scenic road rides like the Switchback Bike for the Lake on June 15 to a mountain bike festival in Stowe and the 38th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby all weekend-long, here are seven events to help you make the most of the weekend.

12 & Weekly | Onion River Outdoors Women’s Intermediate and Beginner Mountain Bik Clinics, Montpelier

Fun, supportive clinics for intermediate and beginner women and non-binary riders. Both the intermediate and beginner clinics include trail time and an evening of bike maintenance at the shop.

14-16 | 40th Annual Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft and Music Festival, Quechee

Enjoy tethered hot air balloon rides, a great craft fair, kids’ activities, beer, wine and food as you watch 20 hot air balloons take flight over the Upper Valley.

14-16 | B3 Fest: Bikes, Brews and Beats, Stowe

An annual celebration of Vermont mountain biking, craft beverages and music. This town-wide festival offers family-friendly events, food and drink specials, live music, group rides and more. Catch the 2019 B3 Fest Block Party, with tunes by DJ 2 Rivers, followed by the critical mass ride, a family-friendly bike ride on Mountain Road en route to the B3 Fest Kick-Off Party at Piecasso Pizzeria and Lounge.

New this year, the Stowe Trails Partnership will offer free mountain bike group rides throughout town.

15-17 | 38th Annual Lake Champlain International Father’s Day Fishing Derby, Lake Champlain

Celebrate friends, family and fishing with Lake Champlain International by catching eligible species on Lake Champlain for a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check the Lake Champlain International website for rules, eligible species, past results, registration and weigh station locations. The competition features 7 major prize categories that put 11 species into play in one of the best, multi-tiered fisheries in the country. Here is a link to the 2019 LCI Father’s Day Fishing Derby Guide.

For stories from Don Tobi, who’s spent more than three decades as a weigh station captain in the derby, head here for “35 Years a (Weigh Station) Captain.”

15 | NH-VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon and Relay, Colebrook, N.H.

Choose between a half marathon, a 16.2-mile race a 5K and a walk on a mostly flat course through lush pastoral farmland starting in Colebrook, N.H. and crossing over into Vermont, crossing the Columbia Covered Bridge.

15 | Switchback Bike for the Lake, North Hero

Choose an 80-mile, 60-mile or 30-mile ride to raise funds to support Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. The organization supports clean water in the lake and its communities and the ride offers scenic riding in Vermont and New York beginning and ending at Knight Point.

16 |9th Annual GMAA Equinox Trail Race, Charlotte

This fun but challenging 5K trail race follows fields, single track and old sugaring roads.