Looking to get outside and enjoy all of this new snow we’ve gotten? Here are 6 events, from curling to running and skimo racing to backcountry ski excursions, to help you slide into the weekend’s fun.

15 | Women’s Ski on Whiteface Loop, Johnson

The Catamount Trail Association hosts this 2-3 hour intermediate ski on the outskirts of Johnson, beginning and ending on VAST trails. Take a mid-ski snack at the Long Trail shelter, then enjoy some turns if the snowpack is sufficient. A great introductory backcountry ski tour.

16-17 | Harris Hill Ski Jump, Harris Hill

Discover the original extreme sport: ski jumping. This year, Harris Hill celebrates 97 years of sending athletes soaring through the air. This weekend, some of the best will come to Vermont for two days of ski jumping competition on New England’s only Olympic-sized 90-meter hill. It’s not uncommon for skiers to fly up to 300 feet at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. Plus, the festival features live music, food, a bonfire and a beer tent.

16-17 | Frost Mountain Rikert Eastern Cup Race #3, Ripton

Catch the Middlebury College Winter Carnival races, plus a Men’s 10K skate, Women and U16 girls 5K skate, a U16 boys 5K skate and the Eastern Cup awards. Then on Sunday, see a host of classic races, from the U16 girls 5K to the U16 boys 5K, men’s and women’s 10K and 15K races and the Citizens 5K/10K with a mass start.

16 | Winter Wild Race, Ascutney

Race up and down Mount Ascutney by the light of your headlamp in this epic nighttime whatever-you-want-to-put-on-your-feet race. Participants can expect to climb 800 vertical feet and travel about 3.1 miles. Skis with skins, snowshoes and winter running shoes are all welcome. Don’t miss the awards ceremony after the race.

17 | Backcountry Ski Tour from Mt. Mansfield Touring Center, Stowe

Join the Catamount Trail Association for this 3.5-hour intermediate backcountry ski tour up Dewey Trail, across Underhill Trail and down Burt Trail on Mt. Mansfield. Backcountry skis and skins required. Expect to gain about 1,000 feet. Be sure to register by Feb. 15 or the trip may be canceled. Ski conditions should be great with this new storm.

18 | Curling Clinic, Ludlow

Looking to try curling? It’s a great way to get out on the ice for people of all ages! Check out this clinic at Okemo Mountain Resort this upcoming Monday. The first 20 minutes of this two-hour clinic are off-ice instruction.

Featured Photo Caption: Rogan REID of Canada flies through the snow as he competes in the 2015 Pepsi Challenge Ski Jumping competition at Harris Hill in Brattleboro, Vermont. Photo by Herb Swanson.