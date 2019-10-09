From skyrace-style mountain runs to mountain bike festivals, there’s a lot happening across the Green Mountain State this weekend. Here are our picks for great events this week.

12 | North Face Doggie and Me Hike, Stratton

Enjoy a private guided hike to the mid-mountain base at Stratton with your pup! All participants receive a free gift and a discount in the store. Hike locations are subject to change based on weather conditions, but the sign up and start will always be at the base lodge. Saturday’s hike will be the last of this season and starts at 12 p.m. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the hike start to sign up and get ready!

12 | Vermont Educational Opportunity 5K, Burlington

Run or walk a 5K fundraiser hosted by the VT Educational Opportunities Program to support scholarships for under-resourced students. This organization, comprised of 14 different educational access programs, serves over 6,300 Vermont students who are limited-income, first-generation, or living with disabilities. All proceeds from the Educational Opportunity 5K will go directly towards offering scholarships to the most under-resourced students in Vermont.

12 | Octoberfast Weekend, Suicide Six

Celebrate an awesome season of riding with Suicide Six’s closing festivities at the Oktoberfast weekend. With a Downhill (FUN) Race on Saturday, 10/12 at the Suicide Six Bike Park and an Enduro Event featuring 5 timed sections on Sunday, 10/13 at the Mt. Peg Network, this event has something for everyone! Awards and food to follow at the Suicide Six Bike Park both Saturday and Sunday.

13 | Ripton Ridge Run, Ripton

The Ripton Ridge Run is an annual fundraiser to benefit the Ripton Elementary School, put on by Friends of Ripton School, Inc. The race includes a 5K run, a 10.4K run, and a non-competitive 5K Fun Walk. There is also a short, non-competitive event for young children. All courses start and finish at the Ripton Elementary School at 753 Lincoln Road in Ripton, VT. The race courses traverse roads in Ripton and the Green Mountain National Forest and include water stops. Funds raised from the Ridge Run enable Ripton’s students to have enrichment programs, materials and activities not possible within the regular school budget. It’s an awesome course on mostly dirt roads with some of the best foliage views around.

Online registration closes Thursday, Oct. 10 at midnight. Race day registration is from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

13 | North Face Race to the Summit, Stratton

At Stratton, the gondola isn’t the only way to reach the summit for a 360-degree view of Vermont’s world-renowned fall foliage. The North Face Race to the Summit invites runners to challenge themselves in a 2.18-mile mountain race for over $1,600 in prize money, from the Village to the summit of the ski mountain. It will be scenic and epic.

13 | 49th Green Mountain Marathon and Half Marathon, South Hero

This certified marathon and half marathon will begin and end near the house where Clarence Demar, seven-time Boston Marathon Winner, once lived. It’s an out-and-back on the west shore of South Hero, through farms, apple orchards and summer cottages. Expect flat to rolling terrain and to spend about half of the race on dirt roads.