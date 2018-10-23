6 Spooktacular Races for Halloween

Get out your best costume and get ready for a spooky ride or run, with plenty of Halloween spirit.

26 | Wicked Creepy Cyclocross Race, Bennington

Hosted by the Bennington Area Trail System and Peak Racing Gear Works Cyclery, this is the Vermont stop in the 2018 NYCROSS series. Course includes plenty of grass, obstacles and sand.

27 | Kingdom Games Vampire Swim, Derby

On October 27, Kingdom Games will host a costume cold-water group swim in Lake Memphremagog. Swimmers choose between distances of 25m and 100m. Registration is $15 plus proof that you have donated blood within the six weeks prior to the swim, or made a $25 donation to the Red Cross. Part of a global initiative to promote donating blood.

27 | Spooky Hollow Halloween Ride, Colchester

Fellowship of the Wheel organizes this costume mountain bike ride at the Sunny Hollow trail system in Colchester. It’s a kid-friendly affair and one of the upper beginner trail loops will be decorated with Jack-o-Lanterns and plenty of silly and spooky surprises. Food will be provided by Skinny Pancake and beer by Long Trail Brewing Co. Did we mention there will be candy?

28 | Nor’Witch Halloween Halfwitch, Full’Witch & Ultra, Norwich

Run a rolling single loop on paved and dirt/gravel roads through the quaint town of Norwich. Expect a challenging race with upwards of 1,400 feet of elevation gain in the Half’Witch (half marathon) and 3,050 feet of elevation gain in the Full’Witch (full marathon). Costumes are encouraged.

28 | Black River Beatdown, Craftsbury Commons

Run a 15K loop that starts and finishes outside of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center Touring Center. The run follows a mix of single track trails, dirt road, Nordic ski trails with rolling climbs and steep descents. Choose between 15K, 30K and 45K race distances, and don’t miss the after party. Costumes are highly encouraged– there will be a contest for both spectators and runners. If it snows prior to the race, the event may become a snowshoe race.

28 | 9th Annual Halloween Bike Ride, Burlington

Join hundreds of riders for a rolling Halloween party on the streets of the Queen City. The Halloween Bike Ride features a three-mile meandering ride through town, a costume contest and sweet end-of-ride party with free pizza, a dance party and bike portraits. Event starts at City Hall park at 1:30 p.m., with the ride starting at 2 p.m. Prizes for best group, most clever costume, scariest costume, best use of a bicycle in a costume and best kids’ costume. Ride ends at Folino’s

Photo courtesy Spooky Hollow Halloween Ride.