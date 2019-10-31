6 Great Events for This Weekend

This weekend, there are plenty of great ways to get outside across Vermont. From NENSA’s Trapp Invitational Rollerski Race to The Vermont 10-Miler, there are also plenty of great events to watch while you catch the last of fall foliage. Here’s what’s happening across Vermont.

2-3 | NENSA Trapp Invitational Rollerski Race, Stowe

Hosted by Trapp Family Lodge, this elite rollerski event typically draws Olympians and World Champion medalists. Athletes will be seeded using U.S. Ski & Snowboard or FIS points. The final start list will be published at www.nensa.net on November 1. This year’s course begins with a gradual downhill and flat before rolling upwards along Barrows Road and making a final climb up Luce and Trapp Hill. It’s a 6.2-mile route.

2 | Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Stowe

Each year, the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum presents The Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, which honors athletes, pioneers and special contributors to Vermont skiing and snowboarding. This year, the museum will honor inductees Jeff Hastings, John Brodhead, Doug Lewis, J.G. Gerndt and Ann “Nosedive Annie” Bonfoey Taylor with a reception at The Lodge at Spruce Peak, starting at 5 p.m.

3 | Fall 5K/10K and Half Marathon, Shelburne

Race Vermont hots this loop half marathon from the Shelburne Field House, heading into the countryside. After a short jaunt past Shelburne Farms, runners progress north to the Shelburne Shipyard, only to return on a route that features stunning views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks.

3 | The Vermont 10-Miler, Stowe

The final event in the New England 10-Miler Series, this race concludes with a fun celebration featuring beer from von Trapp Brewery and food for athletes. The course winds through Stowe Land Trust’s Mayo Farm Event Fields before heading out West Hill Road to wind past some beautiful autumn vistas only to finish with a leg on the Stowe Bike Path.

7 | 7th Annual Vermont Backcountry Forum, Rochester

Join the Rochester Area Sports Trails Alliance (RASTA) and Catamount Trail Association (CTA) for an evening of fun focused on backcountry skiing and riding in Vermont. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a potluck with a cash bar, followed by backcountry updates at 7 p.m. and the Leave Nice Tracks movie premier at 7:30 p.m. Raffle for some amazing gear at 8 p.m.

9 | Bolton Valley Skate Park Competition, Bolton

Head to the indoor skate park at Bolton Valley for youth competitions early in the day with adult competitions to follow. After-party into the night with Sonic Steve’s DJ tunes. Kids’ competition starts at 2 p.m., with the adult competition to follow at 6 p.