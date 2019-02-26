This weekend, Kingdom Trails welcomes fatbikers from across New England for Winterbike, a celebration of all things winter biking complete with races, demos and group rides. For extreme athletes across the State, it’s going to be a jam-packed weekend of endurance events.

March 1-2 | 8th Annual Winterbike Fatbike Festival, Kingdom Trails

Be sure to catch Vermont’s premier fatbike festival. Now in its 8th year, Winterbike is the largest fatbike festival in the Northeast and features 26 miles of singletrack at Kingdom Trail Nordic Adventure Center. Kingdom Trails offers Vermont’s most expansive groomed fatbike-specific trail network. Catch the pre-registration social on Friday night, plus the vendor garden on Saturday with demo fleets, group rides for all ages and abilities, a stocked remote aid station and a fatbike race.

March 2 | The Frigid Infliction and Test Your Nettle, Bolton Valley

In this winter adventure race, contestants take on a 10-hour challenge in teams of 2-3 racers. They tackle several winter disciplines (snowshoeing, cross country skiing and a surprise) in a backcountry setting that requires constant navigation. If the Frigid Infliction sounds a little too frigid, Test Your Nettle with the five-hour version instead.

March 2-3 | Bill Koch Festival 2019, Rikert

Frost Mountain Nordic is bringing back the Bill Koch League Festival to Rikert Nordic Center March 2 and 3. Expect a weekend of great skiing and fun activities with NENSA. A great event for kids.

March 3 | Hope on the Slopes, Jay Peak

Show your support for the American Cancer Society with this super fun vertical challenge at Jay Peak. Fundraise and race as teams or as an individual and see how much vertical you can ski on Sunday. Don’t miss the bake sale, rubber duck race at the Pump House, buffet-style dinner and live music.

March 3 | The Endurance Society Presents: Pico Skimo, Pico Mountain

Choose between three distance options: a single climb up, two or three laps, with 2,000 vertical feet of gain each climb. Skiers will skin up Pico Mountain then race down. There will be an Alpine Touring division, a Telemark division and a Splitboard division with a mass start.

March 3 | Jack Jump World Championships, Mount Snow

Jack Jumping involves racing downhill on a homemade seat attached to a ski. Bring your homemade rig to Mount Snow and test it against the dual paneled slalom Charlie’s Chase course for the fastest time. Speed, great racing, fantastic crashes and a lot of fun make this a spectator event not to be missed (neither is the after-party).

Featured Photo Caption: Jack jumpers cruise down Mt. Philo in Charlotte, VT. Photo by Oliver Parini