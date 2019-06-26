From epic paddling races in Brattleboro to open water swims and the biggest mountain bike festival in the northeast at Kingdom Trails, it’s a big weekend in Vermont. Here are our picks for great events.

28-30 | NEMBAfest, Kingdom Trails

Head north for this weekend-long celebration of all things mountain biking, beer, summer, demos, gear and group rides, plus live music and clinics. Don’t miss the special Lawson’s Finest Liquids brew: Kingdom Trail Ale. Music from Roots of Creation on Friday night, with clinics all day Saturday and Sunday followed by more live music and camping onsite.

29 | Vermont Gran Fondo, Bristol

Test yourself in this ridiculously challenging, mountainous road race with options for a 108-mile, a 65-mile a 77-mile and a 39-mile ride. This year’s Gran Fondo course includes a double ascent of Appalachian Gap, one climb up-and-over Middlebury Gap and of course, the pinnacle climb, Lincoln Gap.

29 | 14th Annual Tour de Grace, Stratton

Head to Stratton Mountain for this family-friendly ride over rivers, through the woods, across the Townshend Dam and through the historic Scott Covered Bridge. A 19-mile mostly downhill course from Stratton Mountain Resort to Grace Cottage Hospital.

29 | 5th Annual RAS Gravel Adventure, Peru

Ride 41.5 miles of mostly gravel roads with 4,000 feet of climbing and the famed JHR Climb, with a 21 percent grade.

29 | The Son of a Swim, Derby

Hosted by NEKOWSKA, this is the summer season open water swimming kickoff, with 2, 4, 6 and 10-mile swims from the Clubhouse in Derby Bay on Lake Memphremagog. Plan to use islands as buoys in this adventure swim.

30 | Brattle Paddle Canoe, Kayak and SUP Race, Brattleboro

Choose between a 9-mile and a 3.5-mile flatwater course on the Connecticut and West Rivers in this canoe, kayak, surf ski or SUP race. Plan to race 9 miles or do a recreational 5-mile paddle. Proceeds benefit the West River Trail.