From mountaintop yoga sessions to ultramarathons and epic century rides, there are plenty of great adventures to be had across Vermont this weekend. Here are our picks for a great weekend.

20-23 | Wanderlust, Stratton

Enjoy three days of mindfulness, inspirational speakers, live music, farm-to-table fare, quiet hikes and mountaintop yoga.

21-23 | Vermont Bike & Brew, Killington

A weekend of group rides, live music, on-site camping, demos, a whip-off competition, plus a Vermont Adaptive Charity Race.

22 | 6th Annual Salomon Catamount Ultra 25K/50K, Stowe

Run on rolling dirt trails through pastures and hardwood forest at the Trapp Family Lodge trail system. Followed by the Salomon Running Festival, with free demos, local food and beer. 50K is two loops.

22 | The 200-on-100 Double Century, North Troy

This is a single-day double century bike ride that travels the length of Vermont, from the Canadian border to the Massachusetts state line, primarily following VT-100.

22 | Mississquoi Paddle Pedal and Richford River Festival, Richford

Paddle a 6.2-mile section of the Mississquoi River, followed by 5 miles of cycling on the Mississquoi Valley Rail Trail and a festival.

22-23 | Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride, Bridgewater Corners

Choose from 100-, 60- and 40-mile loops followed by a barbecue and live music at Long Trail Brewery and raise funds to support adaptive athletes.