5 Ways to Take in Fall Foliage This Weekend

Whether you’re looking to hit the road for an epic bikepacking adventure, heading out for an ultramarathon or taking on big hikes, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend to catch fall foliage in Vermont. The leaves are changing. Here are five ways to take them from the trail.

Sept. 27 | The Super 8 Grand Depart!, Montpelier

On Friday, a group of riders will set out from Montpelier on a bikepacking route that’s been years in the making. They plan to ride the length of the state and back primarily on trails and dirt roads in the second official grand depart of the Super 8.

And you can join them.

When we went to press with our September issue, 25 people had signed up so far. Looking to make sure you’ve got the gear you need? Check out Gearing Up for a Gravel Tour, from our September issue. Head to www.vermontbikebackers.org or http://trackleaders.com/vtsuper8-19f.php to track them live as they go, and see if you can meet up with them along the way.

27-29 | The Beebe Farm Classic, East Dorset

Choose between a 48-hour, 12-hour, 6-hour race, a marathon, a 50K or a quadzilla, all on a 0.87-mile loop at Harold Beebe Farm, hosted by Nor’East Trails. Nestled in the narrow valley between the Green Mountains and the Taconic Range, Beebe Farm offers spectacular foliage scenery.

28 | The Westmore Mountain Challenge, East Charleston

Run or hike 26 miles in one day to climb Moose, Hor, Pisgah, Haystack and Bald mountains. Hosted by Northwoods Stewardship Center.

29 | Kingdom Games Fly to Pie Kingdom Marathon, West Glover

Run, bike or hike 26.2, 17 or 13.5 miles or a 10K to an after-party at Parker Pie with Hill Farmstead and other beer and live music by Beg, Steal or Borrow. Hosted by Kingdom Games, with most of the course on scenic Northeast Kingdom dirt roads. The perfect fall foliage adventure.

29 | The 27th Annual Vermont 50, Mt. Ascutney

Head to Mt. Ascutney for this ultramarathon on trails or an epic 50-mile, cross-country mountain bike race to benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski + Sports. There is also a team relay and a kids fun run.

Featured Photo Caption: A runner takes on the marathon at the Fly to Pie Kingdom Marathon in West Glover. Courtesy Kingdom Games